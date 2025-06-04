Soccer

PSL confirms promotion playoffs

04 June 2025 - 18:25
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Pogiso Makhoye coach of Orbit College FC
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed the dates for the promotion playoffs with Casric Stars to face Orbit College at Solomon Mahlangu on June 11.

The playoffs were set to kickoff towards the end of May, with two Motsepe Foundation Championships (MFC) clubs Orbit and Casric, who finished second and third, to compete against Cape Town City, who finished 15th in the Betway Premiership.

But it was put on hold after JDR Stars and Cape Town Spurs' case against MFC winners Durban City after they protested the eligibility of Saziso Magawana. Cape Town City also lodged a formal objection with the PSL after their decision to resume the match between SuperSport United and Golden Arrows in the second half, three months after it was called off.

However, it seems the Citizens lost the arbitration on Wednesday with the league now confirming the fixtures. The Citizens will play their first match against Casric on June 14 before visiting Orbit on Wednesday 18 at Olympia Park.

Fixtures

June 11: Casric v Orbit, 

June 14: CPT City v Casric

June 18: Orbit v CPT City

June 21: Orbit v Casric 

June 25: Casric v CPT City

June 28: CPT City v Orbit.

