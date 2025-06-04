The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed the dates for the promotion playoffs with Casric Stars to face Orbit College at Solomon Mahlangu on June 11.
The playoffs were set to kickoff towards the end of May, with two Motsepe Foundation Championships (MFC) clubs Orbit and Casric, who finished second and third, to compete against Cape Town City, who finished 15th in the Betway Premiership.
But it was put on hold after JDR Stars and Cape Town Spurs' case against MFC winners Durban City after they protested the eligibility of Saziso Magawana. Cape Town City also lodged a formal objection with the PSL after their decision to resume the match between SuperSport United and Golden Arrows in the second half, three months after it was called off.
However, it seems the Citizens lost the arbitration on Wednesday with the league now confirming the fixtures. The Citizens will play their first match against Casric on June 14 before visiting Orbit on Wednesday 18 at Olympia Park.
Fixtures
June 11: Casric v Orbit,
June 14: CPT City v Casric
June 18: Orbit v CPT City
June 21: Orbit v Casric
June 25: Casric v CPT City
June 28: CPT City v Orbit.
SowetanLIVE
PSL confirms promotion playoffs
Image: Philip Maeta
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed the dates for the promotion playoffs with Casric Stars to face Orbit College at Solomon Mahlangu on June 11.
The playoffs were set to kickoff towards the end of May, with two Motsepe Foundation Championships (MFC) clubs Orbit and Casric, who finished second and third, to compete against Cape Town City, who finished 15th in the Betway Premiership.
But it was put on hold after JDR Stars and Cape Town Spurs' case against MFC winners Durban City after they protested the eligibility of Saziso Magawana. Cape Town City also lodged a formal objection with the PSL after their decision to resume the match between SuperSport United and Golden Arrows in the second half, three months after it was called off.
However, it seems the Citizens lost the arbitration on Wednesday with the league now confirming the fixtures. The Citizens will play their first match against Casric on June 14 before visiting Orbit on Wednesday 18 at Olympia Park.
Fixtures
June 11: Casric v Orbit,
June 14: CPT City v Casric
June 18: Orbit v CPT City
June 21: Orbit v Casric
June 25: Casric v CPT City
June 28: CPT City v Orbit.
SowetanLIVE
Orbit frustrated by delays in kickoff promotion playoffs
Protests against Durban City dismissed, KZN team officially promoted
Uncertainty over PSL's promotion playoffs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos