With the Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion playoffs still on hold, Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye has revealed their frustration at not knowing when the competition will start.
In the meantime, the North West club is busy with their preparations.
The playoffs were set to kick off towards the end of May, with two Motsepe Foundation Championships (MFC) clubs, Orbit and Casric Stars (who finished second and third), to compete against Cape Town City, who finished 15th in the Betway Premiership.
While JDR Stars and Cape Town Spurs' case against MFC winners Durban City was dismissed on Monday after both teams protested the eligibility of Saziso Magawana, Cape Town City also lodged a formal objection with the PSL.
This is regarding the decision to resume the match between SuperSport United and Golden Arrows in the second half, three months after it was called off.
The Citizens are challenging the PSL's decision based on Article 14.16 of the PSL rules, which states that the game should have resumed within 48 hours. The arbitration will be held today at the PSL offices.
Makhoye revealed how the delays in the playoffs have left his side frustrated.
“It's frustrating what is happening; we don't know when we are playing. It has been two weeks. It takes a toll on us and the players,” Makhoye told Sowetan.
Orbit frustrated by delays in kickoff promotion playoffs
Latest protest by Cape Town City puts contest on hold
Image: Philip Maeta
With the Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion playoffs still on hold, Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye has revealed their frustration at not knowing when the competition will start.
In the meantime, the North West club is busy with their preparations.
The playoffs were set to kick off towards the end of May, with two Motsepe Foundation Championships (MFC) clubs, Orbit and Casric Stars (who finished second and third), to compete against Cape Town City, who finished 15th in the Betway Premiership.
While JDR Stars and Cape Town Spurs' case against MFC winners Durban City was dismissed on Monday after both teams protested the eligibility of Saziso Magawana, Cape Town City also lodged a formal objection with the PSL.
This is regarding the decision to resume the match between SuperSport United and Golden Arrows in the second half, three months after it was called off.
The Citizens are challenging the PSL's decision based on Article 14.16 of the PSL rules, which states that the game should have resumed within 48 hours. The arbitration will be held today at the PSL offices.
Makhoye revealed how the delays in the playoffs have left his side frustrated.
“It's frustrating what is happening; we don't know when we are playing. It has been two weeks. It takes a toll on us and the players,” Makhoye told Sowetan.
What's more difficult for Orbit is that they can't find opponents to play friendly matches with since it's off-season.
“The last friendly we played was last Wednesday, against [Orlando] Pirates' nonplaying squad. It's harder this week as there are no teams available for friendly games.
“But we are not in control, so we just have to do what we can to train and hope that this thing gets sorted, so we can know when we can play.
“We try by all means to tell the players to [continue] preparing for the playoffs as we don't want any distractions."
Cape Town City chairperson John Comitis could not be reached for a comment yesterday.
SowetanLIVE
Jordaan confirms he won't say no to fourth term
Middendorp slams integrity of Motsepe Foundation Championship
Broos urges Bafana newbies to grab their chance in friendlies
VAR is coming: Gayton McKenzie tells parliament how department will pay
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos