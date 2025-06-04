Soccer

Banyana's morale boosted ahead of Wafcon after winning all preparatory matches

04 June 2025 - 11:43
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Winning all their preparatory matches ahead of the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations has left Banyana Banyana encouraged and confident.

“We've played against Malawi, Botswana and Zambia who are all going to Wafcon, so I think we've prepared well for the tournament...we will be ready. The results we got from these games will build our momentum,'' Banyana left-back, Bongeka Gamede, said.

Our mentality needs to be sharp. One thing I think we must still improve on is scoring, also we must emphasise on having that spirit to fight for one another,
Lebogang Ramalepe 

On Tuesday, Banyana beat Zambia 2-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in what was their last friendly before going to Wafcon in Morocco, where they'll be eager to avoid being the first team to fail to defend the title, having won the previous edition, their first ever, in the same country back in 2022. This year's Wafcon starts on July 5-26.

Beating Zambia saw Banyana lift the Three Nations Challenge trophy, having had beaten Botswana 3-2 last Wednesday. The Three Nations Challenge was a friendly tournament aimed at helping Banyana, Botswana and Zambia prepare for Wafcon.

“Winning this [Three Nations Challenge] has boosted our confidence but we know that the Wafcon will be very tough. Our mentality needs to be sharp. One thing I think we must still improve on is scoring, also we must emphasise on having that spirit to fight for one another,'' right-back, Lebogang Ramalepe, who was voted player of the match versus Zambia, stated.

Gamede and Jermaine Seoposenwe netted the goals against Zambia. Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is also convinced that they're on the right path in preparing for Wafcon, albeit insisting that they won't take any team for granted at Wafcon.

“This [winning the Three Nations Series] just shows that we're on the right track but there's still work to be done... finer details in certain moments, we need to improve,'' Ellis said.

“We mustn't underestimate anyone at Wafcon. Everybody has improved on the continent and everybody has played international friendlies. We will respect all of them but we don't fear them.”

Banyana's perfect record in friendlies this year

February 22: beat Lesotho 1-0

February 24: beat Lesotho 2-0

April 5: thumped Malawi 3-0

April 8: beat Malawi 2-1

May 28: beat Botswana 3-2

Tuesday: beat Botswana 2-0 

SowetanLIVE

