After relegating Cape Town Spurs twice in succession, coach Ernst Middendorp took his frustrations to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) by writing an open letter about the governance and integrity in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC), and calling for improvement.
Middendorp, who relegated Spurs to the ABC Motsepe League after finishing 15th in the MFC in the recently concluded season, just a year after they suffered the same fate in the PSL, said the administration and officiating in the second tier is a concern and it needs to be looked at.
“To the leadership of the PSL, Safa, and the broader SA football community. I am writing this letter as a football professional with 31 years of experience and an advocate for fair competition, integrity, and the transformative power of soccer,” he said in the letter, which was sent to the media on Tuesday.
“It is with deep disappointment and concern that I must address the systemic issues that have affected the National First Division (NFD), both on and off the field.
“It is crucial to acknowledge that the integrity of any league depends on the credibility of its administration and officiating. When these foundational elements falter, the ripple effects spread across every facet of the league, tarnishing its reputation and undermining its purpose. The players, who train tirelessly to showcase their talents, find themselves demoralised by external factors that overshadow their performances.”
Middendorp slams integrity of Motsepe Foundation Championship
In an open letter, Cape Town Spurs coach says the NFD is plagued by professional misconduct, manipulation and political interference
Image: Philip Maeta
After relegating Cape Town Spurs twice in succession, coach Ernst Middendorp took his frustrations to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) by writing an open letter about the governance and integrity in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC), and calling for improvement.
Middendorp, who relegated Spurs to the ABC Motsepe League after finishing 15th in the MFC in the recently concluded season, just a year after they suffered the same fate in the PSL, said the administration and officiating in the second tier is a concern and it needs to be looked at.
“To the leadership of the PSL, Safa, and the broader SA football community. I am writing this letter as a football professional with 31 years of experience and an advocate for fair competition, integrity, and the transformative power of soccer,” he said in the letter, which was sent to the media on Tuesday.
“It is with deep disappointment and concern that I must address the systemic issues that have affected the National First Division (NFD), both on and off the field.
“It is crucial to acknowledge that the integrity of any league depends on the credibility of its administration and officiating. When these foundational elements falter, the ripple effects spread across every facet of the league, tarnishing its reputation and undermining its purpose. The players, who train tirelessly to showcase their talents, find themselves demoralised by external factors that overshadow their performances.”
The 66-year-old says the league continues to decline every season, saying there are decisions made behind closed doors to favour certain teams.
“The NFD, meant to be a fair and merit-driven platform, is plagued by malversation (professional misconduct), manipulation, and political interference. Match officials frequently demonstrate questionable impartiality and competence, hinting at influence or even fixing,” he said.
“Such issues aren’t isolated but part of a larger problem. Our competition is compromised, leaving honest clubs disillusioned while irregular practices go unchecked.
“Decisions made behind closed doors, whether about licensing, eligibility, discipline, or favouritism, imply that power and influence outweigh merit and rules. This undermines trust among league members, fans, sponsors, and future generations who see football as a path forward,” he wrote.
Middendorp suggested that a commission or an independent review of officiating and governance, as well as strengthening whistle-blower protections, as one of the things that need to be done.
“This isn’t about one team, season, or incident. Without trust in our competition, progress and unity are impossible. Action is needed to save honest professionals (players, coaches, managers, officials) and preserve the game’s integrity.”
SowetanLIVE
12th man programme yields results as stars get roles
How Chiefs dropped the ball in their last four cup deciders
Hunt relieved as SuperSport book cup quarterfinal spot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos