Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis expects a difficult challenge from Zambia when they meet in the final match of the Tri-Nations tournament at Lucas Moripe Stadium today at 3pm as they continue with their preparations for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco in July.
Banyana beat Botswana 3-2 in their first match of the tournament last week, and though Ellis was not happy with the manner in which they conceded those two goals, she feels Zambia will bring a different game today.
“We are playing a Zambian side that has quick forwards who play similarly [to Botswana]. With the new coach [Nora Häuptle], you can see what they are trying to do, they will bring something different,” Ellis said.
“We want to make sure that we don’t concede and stay in the game. When we get opportunities, we put them away because if you look at shots on target and ratio scored, it was good.
“They [Zambia] have been an on-form team over the last year or so, even though they lost some games at the [Paris] Olympics, but they showed they can mix with the best.”
Ellis is aware that the Wafcon will be difficult this year, but she is optimistic her side will be well prepared when that tournament starts on July 5.
Ellis expects tough test against Zambia
Banyana look for victory to wrap up Wafcon tune-up
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
“We are under no illusion how difficult Wafcon is going to be. In the past, we were the team chasing. Now everybody is chasing us. You have that tag, but it is good to have it because it gives you a little bit of confidence as well that you are still going there as African champions,” she said.
“Nigeria is the only country that has won it back-to-back, and we’ve already made history by winning the Wafcon for the first time.
“Everybody has improved on the continent, and if you look around, everyone is playing, so we have to make sure we do the same. The longer we are in camp, the better we will get, conditioning will become better, and final details will be there.”
SowetanLIVE
