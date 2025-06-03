Broos urges Bafana newbies to grab their chance in friendlies

“We will then make a good evaluation after the week. The performance is the most important thing, so surely, we want to win the two games.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has urged the squad’s new players to grab the opportunity and impress him.
Bafana will play against Tanzania on Friday (7.30pm) and Mozambique on June 10. Both friendlies take place at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane.
With Mamelodi Sundowns players not called up as they are preparing for the Fifa Club World Cup, Broos named several new players in the squad, and he says he will give everyone an opportunity.
“I think it is a great opportunity for the new players and also the young ones, there is no pressure. We are playing friendly matches, so the results are not that important,” Broos told the media yesterday in a press conference in Polokwane.
“From my side, I will give every player the same playing time. It is a little bit difficult for goalkeepers, but even for them, we will try every keeper to play the same minutes and have a good camp.
“We will then make a good evaluation after the week. The performance is the most important thing, so surely, we want to win the two games.
“But more important is the performance of the players, certainly the new ones. Again, I will not put pressure on them; they just have to play their game and we will evaluate what we are going to do in the future.”
Broos reiterated yesterday that he will retire after the Fifa 2026 World Cup, citing being tired of working daily. His contract with Bafana will end next year.
“I'm nearly 40 years in coaching, and I’m 73. There has to be one moment where you have to stop,” he said.
“I will not die on the bench, next year after the World Cup is finished [I will leave]. Since I was 19, I’ve been into football, first as a professional player and then as a coach.
“When I stop next year, I can be at home with my wife. You'll never know if I can be an advisor for SA or another team, but I don’t want to work every day anymore.
“We will see next year; my focus is on September and October, and hopefully we can qualify for the World Cup and this is my focus.”
SowetanLIVE
