Bapela questions Cardoso's methods after Champs League flop

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Alex Bapela has laid the blame on coach Miguel Cardoso after they failed to win the CAF Champions League title on Sunday.
Pyramids edged Sundowns 3-2 on aggregate at the 30 June Stadium to clinch their first continental title, while denying Masandawana their second CAF trophy after winning it in 2016.
Portuguese Cardoso has since come under fire after the defeat and his omission of veteran Themba Zwane in both legs has been slammed.
“It’s unfortunate because, as a coach, you are judged by what you do. Cardoso came in and what did he do?” Bapela asked.
“He brought nothing new. When he came in, Sundowns were [already] winning the league every season. When you get a coach, you need someone who is going to bring in something different from just winning the league.”
Sundowns also had an unconvincing run en route to the final and needed an own goal to progress from the semifinal after drawing 1-1 with Al Ahly. They scored a mere nine goals throughout the campaign and only once did they score more than one goal, in the 2-1 group phase win over Maniema. Overall, the Brazilians won just three of their games in the Champions League, the last of which was a 1-0 victory over Esperance in the quarterfinal first leg.
Bapela said Cardoso has been getting his selection wrong.
“We were like a team playing with no purpose. It looks like the line-up is cast in stone,” he said.
“Most players were not consistent. [On Sunday] to even think of putting [Lebo] Mothiba, I don’t know what we were doing really. We ended up with four attackers, but who was going to create for them? You needed Mshishi [Zwane] there.
“Cardoso just got things wrong and bit by bit, he is losing it. We are not convincing like we used to be, for us to be in the final, it took an own goal to be there. It's sad.
“It is shocking that he didn’t play Zwane. Big games like this need big players with big-match temperament. Are you doubting Mshishi?”
Sundowns returned to the country yesterday and will head to the Fifa Club World Cup, which kicks off next weekend.
Sundowns Champions League results
Group phase
0-0 v Maniema
1-1 v AS Far
1-0 v Raja
0-1 v Raja
2-1 v Maniema
1-1 v AS Far
Knockout phase
1-0 v Esperance
0-0 v Esperance
0-0 v Ahly
1-1 v Ahly
1-1 v Pyramids
1-2 v Pyramids
SowetanLIVE
Bapela questions Cardoso's methods after Champs League flop
Legend says Sundowns have been ‘unconvincing’ under Portuguese coach
Image: BackpagePix
Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Alex Bapela has laid the blame on coach Miguel Cardoso after they failed to win the CAF Champions League title on Sunday.
Pyramids edged Sundowns 3-2 on aggregate at the 30 June Stadium to clinch their first continental title, while denying Masandawana their second CAF trophy after winning it in 2016.
Portuguese Cardoso has since come under fire after the defeat and his omission of veteran Themba Zwane in both legs has been slammed.
“It’s unfortunate because, as a coach, you are judged by what you do. Cardoso came in and what did he do?” Bapela asked.
“He brought nothing new. When he came in, Sundowns were [already] winning the league every season. When you get a coach, you need someone who is going to bring in something different from just winning the league.”
Sundowns also had an unconvincing run en route to the final and needed an own goal to progress from the semifinal after drawing 1-1 with Al Ahly. They scored a mere nine goals throughout the campaign and only once did they score more than one goal, in the 2-1 group phase win over Maniema. Overall, the Brazilians won just three of their games in the Champions League, the last of which was a 1-0 victory over Esperance in the quarterfinal first leg.
Bapela said Cardoso has been getting his selection wrong.
“We were like a team playing with no purpose. It looks like the line-up is cast in stone,” he said.
“Most players were not consistent. [On Sunday] to even think of putting [Lebo] Mothiba, I don’t know what we were doing really. We ended up with four attackers, but who was going to create for them? You needed Mshishi [Zwane] there.
“Cardoso just got things wrong and bit by bit, he is losing it. We are not convincing like we used to be, for us to be in the final, it took an own goal to be there. It's sad.
“It is shocking that he didn’t play Zwane. Big games like this need big players with big-match temperament. Are you doubting Mshishi?”
Sundowns returned to the country yesterday and will head to the Fifa Club World Cup, which kicks off next weekend.
Sundowns Champions League results
Group phase
0-0 v Maniema
1-1 v AS Far
1-0 v Raja
0-1 v Raja
2-1 v Maniema
1-1 v AS Far
Knockout phase
1-0 v Esperance
0-0 v Esperance
0-0 v Ahly
1-1 v Ahly
1-1 v Pyramids
1-2 v Pyramids
SowetanLIVE
Cardoso lauds players' commitment despite CAF defeat
Heartbreak for Downs as Pyramids soar to glory
Makgalwa deserves Player of the Season nomination – Cardoso
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos