Soccer

Bapela questions Cardoso's methods after Champs League flop

Legend says Sundowns have been ‘unconvincing’ under Portuguese coach

03 June 2025 - 06:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Sundowns’s Tashreeq Matthews reacts in disappointment after missed chance during the CAF Champions League final against Pyramids.
Sundowns’s Tashreeq Matthews reacts in disappointment after missed chance during the CAF Champions League final against Pyramids.
Image: BackpagePix

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Alex Bapela has laid the blame on coach Miguel Cardoso after they failed to win the CAF Champions League title on Sunday.

Pyramids edged Sundowns 3-2 on aggregate at the 30 June Stadium to clinch their first continental title, while denying Masandawana their second CAF trophy after winning it in 2016.

Portuguese Cardoso has since come under fire after the defeat and his omission of veteran Themba Zwane in both legs has been slammed.

“It’s unfortunate because, as a coach, you are judged by what you do. Cardoso came in and what did he do?” Bapela asked.

“He brought nothing new. When he came in, Sundowns were [already] winning the league every season. When you get a coach, you need someone who is going to bring in something different from just winning the league.”

Sundowns also had an unconvincing run en route to the final and needed an own goal to progress from the semifinal after drawing 1-1 with Al Ahly. They scored a mere nine goals throughout the campaign and only once did they score more than one goal, in the 2-1 group phase win over Maniema. Overall, the Brazilians won just three of their games in the Champions League, the last of which was a 1-0 victory over Esperance in the quarterfinal first leg.

Bapela said Cardoso has been getting his selection wrong.

“We were like a team playing with no purpose. It looks like the line-up is cast in stone,” he said.

“Most players were not consistent. [On Sunday] to even think of putting [Lebo] Mothiba, I don’t know what we were doing really. We ended up with four attackers, but who was going to create for them? You needed Mshishi [Zwane] there.

“Cardoso just got things wrong and bit by bit, he is losing it. We are not convincing like we used to be, for us to be in the final, it took an own goal to be there. It's sad.

“It is shocking that he didn’t play Zwane. Big games like this need big players with big-match temperament. Are you doubting Mshishi?”

Sundowns returned to the country yesterday and will head to the Fifa Club World Cup, which kicks off next weekend.

Sundowns Champions League results

Group phase

0-0 v Maniema

1-1 v AS Far

1-0 v Raja

0-1 v Raja

2-1 v Maniema

1-1 v AS Far

Knockout phase

1-0 v Esperance 

0-0 v Esperance

0-0 v Ahly

1-1 v Ahly

1-1 v Pyramids

1-2 v Pyramids

SowetanLIVE

Cardoso lauds players' commitment despite CAF defeat

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has urged his players not to be dampened by their CAF Champions League final loss as he feels they will come ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Heartbreak for Downs as Pyramids soar to glory

Mamelodi Sundowns' dreams of the second CAF Champions League title ended in tears as  they suffered a 1-2 defeat to Pyramids in the  second leg at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Makgalwa deserves Player of the Season nomination – Cardoso

Veteran Sekhukhune United centre-back Daniel Cardoso is the latest to vouch for someone to be among the nominees when the awards eventually take ...
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words
Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire