“ That's been tough. Managing that has been tough; the anxiety and stress of staying in the league on its own is tough.
“But when you get constant rumours that keep coming back and never go away in terms of the club, that's unsettling. It's destabilising for human beings.”
Matthews also praised his side for sticking together during difficult times.
“It's been tough for us, this group of players and this technical team. It was new and it was tough and it's been very taxing on the staff, on everybody,” he said.
“We started great this season. We had a dominant draw against Cape Town City; we probably had 60-odd percent possession in that game. We felt that we played solidly, and we came out of that game, and we drew the next match as well.
“We had three draws on the spin and then we got the win against Chippa. At that point, we thought we were out. Everyone on the team was talking about preserving our top eight run.
“We knew if we had won two of our last three games against Richards Bay, [Orlando] Pirates and Stellenbosch, that we would be in the top eight.”
Rumours of SuperSport sale destabilised the team — Matthews
'Managing that was tough, the anxiety and stress'
SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has confirmed the “for sale” rumours about the club disrupted his players after they survived finishing in the playoff spot by a whisker.
Matsatsantsa avoided being dragged into relegation trouble after their 1-1 draw with Golden Arrows last Thursday.
Matthews feels the results in the past few matches would have been better if the rumour of a possible sale of the club hadn't disrupted them.
Reports emerged last month of a potential sale to relocate the club to Bloemfontein and rename it Celtic.
“Two weeks ago, the rumours and speculation and all that type of stuff came out. That was tough because suddenly, from being completely together and going to the wall, there were questions from players and agents, sponsors and the technical team," Matthews said.
