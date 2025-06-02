Heartbreak for Downs as Pyramids soar to glory

Mamelodi Sundowns' dreams of the second CAF Champions League title ended in tears as they suffered a 1-2 defeat to Pyramids in the second leg at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo last night.
Masandawana were looking to win what would have been their second title, but fell short as Pyramids produced a clinical performance to clinch their first title, winning 3-2 on aggregate.
Goals either side of halftime by Fiston Mayele and Ahmed Saad handed the Egyptians continental glory, breaking the South Africans' hearts in the process. Iqraam Rayners' second-half goal gave Sundowns some hope, but Pyramids held on.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso had made one change from the first leg, starting with Jayden Adams, who replaced Arthur Sales.
After the 1-1 draw in the first leg last week, Masandawana were on the back-foot as the hosts had the away goal advantage in their favour.
The Brazilians enjoyed possession earlier but didn't make inroads into Pyramids' staunch defensive guard. With a slight advantage of an away goal from last week, Pyramids were not pressing as they were in the first leg.
But against the run of play, Mayele bagged his ninth goal of the competition by latching onto a poor clearance from Grant Kekana before slotting home in the far corner in the 23rd minute.
It was a frustrating half for Sundowns with some of stars like Lucas Ribeiro Costa, Tashreeq Matthews and Adams kept quiet, while Rayners didn't see much of the ball.
Their only chance came in the stroke of half time when Matthews was set through on goal by Costa but failed to beat Ahmed El Shenawy in Pyramids goal.
Cardoso took off Aubrey Modiba after the restart, bringing on Divine Lunga. Modiba had picked up a yellow card in the first half hence he was subbed.
Sundowns were more positive in the second half as they tried to get back into the game, but it was the hosts who increased their lead to 2-0 through Ahmed Saad's diving header after he was picked by Mohamed Chibi from a set-piece to put his side in the driving seat.
A raft of changes by Cardoso saw Sundowns profit, with Rayners pulling one back, but it was too little too late as Pyramids were crowned champions.
SowetanLIVE
Heartbreak for Downs as Pyramids soar to glory
CAF title eludes the Brazilians yet again as they fall in Cairo
Image: Mostafa\BackpagePix
SowetanLIVE
