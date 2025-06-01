Marumo looking for a new coach after Ouaddou quits

He announced his departure despite doing well in his three months stay and wished the team well next season.
"I would like to announce with this press release the end of the adventure with the Marumo Gallants club," he stated.
"It has been great to have collaborated with all the resources of the club. I would like to thank first of all my players, my president as well as all the stakeholders of the club who participated from near or far in this mission to save the club ... without forgetting our magnificent supporters.
"The people of Bloemfontein will remain in my heart forever. I wish the best to Marumo Gallants as well as to my players. I love you guys."
Ouddou also said he is looking forward to a new challenge – whether in the Premiership or elsewhere.
"I obviously remain open to any proposal for an ambitious project and I'm determined to take on a new challenge."
Gallants have enough time to find his replacement before they start their preseason later this month ahead of the new season.
SowetanLIVE
Image: Charle Lombard
SowetanLIVE
