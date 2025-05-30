Hugo Broos’s bold decision to widen the Bafana Bafana pool by giving a chance to players who’ve hardly had international action should be welcomed.
Only a handful of the players he called up yesterday for next month’s friendlies against Tanzania and Mozambique can be said to have regularly experienced this level, such as Nkosinathi Sibisi, Ricardo Goss, Oswin Appollis and Nyiko Mobbie.
But overall, the 23-man squad consists of people who ordinarily would not get a chance, especially if Broos had not been prevented from selecting the Mamelodi Sundowns contingent by the upcoming Fifa Club World Cup.
The latest injection of young blood into Bafana comes in a year where our junior national teams have excelled in continental football, both the under-17s and under-20s booking World Cup tickets for later this year.
The U20s, in particular, caught the eye by becoming the first SA side to return with gold at the junior Africa Cup of Nations which concluded in Egypt a fortnight ago, surpassing even Shakes Mashaba’s greatest juniors' side of the late 1990s which reached the finals.
Broos showed his belief in the emerging talent by meeting up with the victorious Amajita side at OR Tambo Airport upon their return to SA with the trophy, a sign that he will no doubt soon tap into that pool for talent.
We must thank the impact of the local reserve league, DStv Diski Challenge (DDC), for providing younger players who are on the fringes of first-team selection with a solid, consistent and competitive platform for them to excel.
NKARENG MATSHE | Kudos to Broos for bold move to widen Bafana pool of talent
Some of our U20 heroes, such as skipper Tylon Smith of Stellenbosch, have yet to taste professional football but now possess a continental winners’ medal. Gone are the days when junior national team coaches had to scramble to assemble teams by calling up players not even in official team situations. The DDC has made it easier to track potential talent and even fast-track it.
Broos did find a place for some of the U20 stars in his original, bloated squad but when he trimmed it yesterday, he opted to retain only those who’ve been waiting longer for a chance to impress. They include TS Galaxy’s Khulumani Ndamani, who infamously missed the last camp because he had passport issues.
By selecting an unfamiliar team, Broos has put his record of never having lost a home match since arriving on these shores four years ago, at huge risk.
Not that our opponents, Tanzania and Mozambique, are world beaters, as they are ranked 107th and 96th in the world respectively, in comparison to Bafana’s 56th.
Next month’s friendlies should give us an idea of how close Bafana’s fringe players are to challenging the regulars, enabling healthy competition as we bid to qualify for World Cup 2026. Broos has shown during his reign a knack to turn nobodies into national stars – Elvis Mokwana and Appollis come to mind – and who knows, the likes of Yanele Mbuthuma, Samukelo Kabini and Mohau Nkota could well make a return for the next camp for World Cup qualifiers in September.
