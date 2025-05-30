Bring it home, Masandawana

Needing a straight win or high-scoring draw to lift the CAF Champions League title, a tough challenge awaits Mamelodi Sundowns in Cairo when they face Pyramids in the return leg of the decider at 30 June Stadium on Sunday (7pm SA time).
Following their 1-1 draw in the first leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium last Saturday, Masandawana will have to score in Egypt on Sunday.
They, however, will take some encouragement from the fact that they've not lost in their previous visits to Egypt, winning two and drawing the other. But in Pyramids, they face a side who are unbeaten in their last 23 home games this season, winning 19 and drawing four.
Masandawana are also undefeated in their last nine games across all competitions, winning six and drawing three – with their last defeat coming on April 13 against Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup.
However, Miguel Cardoso's charges will lift the trophy with a win or draw 2-2 draw or higher, while a 1-1 result will take the match to penalties. Pyramids will be crowned champions with a win or a goalless draw.
Sundowns assistant coach Steve Komphela insists they won't look for inspiration with how Pyramids performed against Orlando Pirates in the semifinals, where they conceded twice in their 2-3 win.
Against Pirates at home, Pyramids played an attacking brand of football, but Komphela feels they will be a different side on Sunday. “You don't want to go and look at them based on how they behaved when they were with Pirates, because games are different and teams are different and the mood differs,” he insists.
"We are Mamelodi Sundowns, we are different from any other team. So, looking at how they approached us, it was quite clear, and we have to develop some level of anticipation of how they are going to approach you at home. But we have to acknowledge the fact that they score a lot of goals, but our defence is very tight. We defend properly.”
With a lot of noise made after Themba Zwane was unused in the first leg, Komphela hinted that the veteran attacking midfielder could be called in this match. “Matches differ, as we said, and it was not the first time Mshishi didn't play. We know the capacity he has, the experience he has, hoping that he will come again and give us another performance like against Al Ahly, winning the match in the last minute.”
SowetanLIVE
