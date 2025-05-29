SuperSport United survived a playoff spot by a whisker after their 1-1 draw with Golden Arrows in their resumed match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Thursday to finish 14th in the Betway Premiership log table.
The match was resumed in the second half with SuperSport heading into the match sitting in 15th place and needing a draw to move to 14th spot to avoid the playoffs.
As a result, Cape Town City, who were 14th on the log table, have now dropped to 15th and will participate in the promotional playoffs against Casric Stars and Orbit College.
The Citizens and SuperSport are tied on 27 points each after 28 matches. The match was called off on February 23 after loadshedding at the venue, and it was supposed to resume within 48 hours according to National Soccer League rules.
This left Citizens’ boss John Comitis frustrated by the Premier Soccer League’s decision to resume the fixture three months later.
Comitis revealed to Sowetan on Wednesday that he was consulting with his legal team to see what they could do going forward. And with his side now dropped to the playoff spot, Comitis is likely to challenge it as he believes it was not fair that the match resumed late, with both SuperSport and his side fighting to avoid the playoffs.
However, it remains unclear when the playoffs will start, with the dispute between Durban City, Cape Town Spurs and JDR Stars still on. Stars and Spurs lodged a similar complaint against Durban, arguing their talismanic winger Saziso Magawana was improperly registered. The matter was taken to Safa arbitration.
However, on Wednesday, Safa arbitrator, Adv Terry Motau SC, withdrew before it was scheduled to start at 2.30pm. It was unclear why Motau withdrew. The matter was then postponed to Friday May 30 at the same time, with a new arbitrator to be appointed.
SuperSport avoid playoffs after draw
Image: Philip Maeta
