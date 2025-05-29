He topped up his self-endorsement by adding that he introduced the annual awards to recognise the athletes and stabilising the relay teams. The teams have been doing well recently, winning a 4x100m medal at the last Olympics and three medals in the recently held world relay championships.
Moloi is optimistic he'll be re-elected Athletics SA president
Incumbent points to the return of athletics on TV as boost for his candidature
Image: Cecilia van Bers
Athletics SA (ASA) president James Moloi is positive he will win a second term as he feels he has unfinished business with the association.
The ASA elections take place at the Southern Sun hotel in Kempton Park on Saturday.
Moloi will be up against former president Aleck Skhosana, Shireen Noble and Harold Adams. Another candidate, John Mathane, pulled out of the race for the presidency on Tuesday.
Four years ago, it was just Moloi and Skhosana in a close battle for leadership. The incumbent and the former president remain favourites despite two more names added to the list of candidates.
Moloi was endorsed by 10 provinces, while Skhosana received one, from his home province, KwaZulu-Natal. The president is counting on his track record in the last four years for a re-election, saying he has done well by bringing the sport back on TV with an R18m sponsorship deal.
He topped up his self-endorsement by adding that he introduced the annual awards to recognise the athletes and stabilising the relay teams. The teams have been doing well recently, winning a 4x100m medal at the last Olympics and three medals in the recently held world relay championships.
“The only challenge that we have is to bring sponsorship next year when I'm elected because they told me straight away that we want to see the results,” Moloi told Sowetan yesterday.
“They said, 'immediately, when we see the results, you must come back to us'. Now our athletes are performing.
“I'm also going to appoint a permanent CEO because we have a challenge where we only have an acting CEO [Terrence Magogodela] and that is not healthy. When I'm back [as re-elected president], I'm going to advertise that position and everyone can apply, including the acting one.”
However, the absence of ASA events on the national broadcaster remains a concern and could be said to be one of Moloi's biggest failures in the past four years. For the past two years, millions of viewers could not see some of the nation's iconic races, such as the Soweto Marathon, due to a restrictive TV rights deal.
But Moloi said they are in advanced talks with the SABC to show some of the big races in the future.
“What I'm going to tell the public is that the elections are going to be free and fair. They must not panic; nothing will happen on Saturday. From my side, I'm positive that I will make it because I have support from the provinces.
“The provinces that have nominated me promised to vote for me.”
