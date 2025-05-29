The PSL may have postponed its end-of-season awards, citing Mamelodi Sundowns' participation in both the Fifa Club World Cup and the CAF Champions League final as the reason, but this hasn't stopped people from voicing out their opinions on potential nominees.
Veteran Sekhukhune United centre-back Daniel Cardoso is the latest to vouch for someone to be among the nominees when the awards eventually take place, feeling his teammate at Babina Noko in Keletso Makgalwa, will be among the Player of the Season candidates. Cardoso also urged the club bosses to tie Makgalwa down on a long-term contract to fend off interest from other teams.
“He [Makgalwa] is a good player. I am glad that Sekhukhune gave him another chance because I know that he was struggling a little bit. He didn't get that break [after leaving Sundowns in September 2023, spending the better part of his stint at Chloorkop out on loan at teams such as Maritzburg United, Moroka Swallows and TS Galaxy among other teams], and now he's taken that break and he has turned it into something big,” Cardoso told Sowetan.
Makgalwa deserves Player of the Season nomination – Cardoso
Sekhukhune defender wishes the club to extend teammate's deal
Image: Philip Maeta
“I am sure he'll be among the Player of the Season candidates. He had a phenomenal season for us. The club needs to tie him down."
Makgalwa, who joined Sekhukhune from second-tier Upington City at the start of the season, was voted the Player of the Month in April. The 28-year-old forward from Mokopane in Limpopo scored four goals from 26 Betway Premiership games this season, notching up an impressive 11 assists to top the assists chart in the division.
Meanwhile, the league is expected to announce the season's last winners of its monthly awards (for May) on Friday.
Did you know?
Makgalwa came through Sundowns' development ranks.
He was promoted by then-coach Pitso Mosimane in 2017 but only made his senior debut the following year under the same coach.
SowetanLIVE
