John Comitis weighs his options over Arrows-SuperSport delayed game

Cape Town City boss John Comitis is seeking legal advice on whether to challenge the PSL's decision to resume the SuperSport United v Golden Arrows match in the second half today at Lucas Moripe Stadium (12pm), three months after it was called off due to a power failure.
The match was halted due to load shedding at the Tshwane venue, but it was supposed to be resumed within 48 hours, according to Article 14.16 of the PSL rules.
“Should a match be abandoned by the referee due to insufficient illumination from the floodlights, then the remaining minutes of the game will be resumed on a date and at a time and venue agreed upon between the participating member clubs immediately upon the abandonment of the match. The agreed date, time and venue must be within 48 hours of the time of the abandoned match, subject to approval of the league,” reads the regulation.
But in a surprise turn of events, the match, which was tied 1-1 at the time of abandonment, will resume this afternoon and will have a serious impact on the Betway Premiership's playoff spot.
City occupy 14th position in the table with 27 points and lead Matsatsantsa a Pitori by just one point. A draw will be enough to see SuperSport leapfrog City on goal difference, angering Comitis, who described the decision as an embarrassment.
“I'm very disappointed with the entire [PSL] administration, the way this was handled,” Comitis explained to Sowetan yesterday.
“We all know what the rules are, let's not hide. I'm shocked that Golden Arrows didn't challenge it further; perhaps they didn't need the points at that stage. But it's an embarrassment that a game that was played on February 23 is now being played after all the games have concluded; that's not right. We all know it is not right, so at this stage, I just want to leave it like that.”
Comitis insisted they are not planning a court interdict against the resumption of the match as initially reported.
“We won't interdict the game because we don't want to disrupt it, we understand we have sponsors to respond to and we are not here to stabilise the league, but we want what is fair,” he said.
“So, we are taking [legal] advice and we will make a decision. The rules say the game should be continued within 48 hours, but obviously, that's not the case.”
According to the rules, the match should resume with all personnel who were involved that day, and yellow cards remain in place. But in what adds to the circus that has been this PSL season, both SuperSport and Arrows will have new coaches – Andre Arendse and Manqoba Mngqithi – with Gavin Hunt and Mabhuti Khenyeza having long been jettisoned by the clubs.
SowetanLIVE
John Comitis weighs his options over Arrows-SuperSport delayed game
February match should've resumed within 48 hours
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Cape Town City boss John Comitis is seeking legal advice on whether to challenge the PSL's decision to resume the SuperSport United v Golden Arrows match in the second half today at Lucas Moripe Stadium (12pm), three months after it was called off due to a power failure.
The match was halted due to load shedding at the Tshwane venue, but it was supposed to be resumed within 48 hours, according to Article 14.16 of the PSL rules.
“Should a match be abandoned by the referee due to insufficient illumination from the floodlights, then the remaining minutes of the game will be resumed on a date and at a time and venue agreed upon between the participating member clubs immediately upon the abandonment of the match. The agreed date, time and venue must be within 48 hours of the time of the abandoned match, subject to approval of the league,” reads the regulation.
But in a surprise turn of events, the match, which was tied 1-1 at the time of abandonment, will resume this afternoon and will have a serious impact on the Betway Premiership's playoff spot.
City occupy 14th position in the table with 27 points and lead Matsatsantsa a Pitori by just one point. A draw will be enough to see SuperSport leapfrog City on goal difference, angering Comitis, who described the decision as an embarrassment.
“I'm very disappointed with the entire [PSL] administration, the way this was handled,” Comitis explained to Sowetan yesterday.
“We all know what the rules are, let's not hide. I'm shocked that Golden Arrows didn't challenge it further; perhaps they didn't need the points at that stage. But it's an embarrassment that a game that was played on February 23 is now being played after all the games have concluded; that's not right. We all know it is not right, so at this stage, I just want to leave it like that.”
Comitis insisted they are not planning a court interdict against the resumption of the match as initially reported.
“We won't interdict the game because we don't want to disrupt it, we understand we have sponsors to respond to and we are not here to stabilise the league, but we want what is fair,” he said.
“So, we are taking [legal] advice and we will make a decision. The rules say the game should be continued within 48 hours, but obviously, that's not the case.”
According to the rules, the match should resume with all personnel who were involved that day, and yellow cards remain in place. But in what adds to the circus that has been this PSL season, both SuperSport and Arrows will have new coaches – Andre Arendse and Manqoba Mngqithi – with Gavin Hunt and Mabhuti Khenyeza having long been jettisoned by the clubs.
SowetanLIVE
Downs turn focus on the local league
Titus banks on Stellies' resilience to secure third spot
Bay boost survival chances with win over Galaxy
Durban City still bullish despite 'abnormal' loss to Milford
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos