The Buccaneers completed their season with a 1-1 draw with Magesi at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, where Ncikazi was in charge as interim.
“I've learnt too much in this club. You don't only learn as a coach, you also learn as a human being, they teach you to be a better man and a better human being,” Ncikazi told the media during the post-match press conference.
“And it augurs well for me because I'm not the type who is looking for opportunities. When I got into this club, I became a servant. I want to serve this club. Remember, when you are appointed here, you must put your aspiration in the right place. You are here to serve and if you are serving, you are not the one who determines which direction you go with the mission.
“I'm here and I will go where I've been sent to go and preach the gospel and it's not on me, it is the appointer who will take a decision.”
Ncikazi, 46, also hailed the leadership qualities of team captain Innocent Maela, who bid an emotional farewell to the Buccaneers supporters on Wednesday.
Maela received a standing ovation from the Buccaneers fans as he was being substituted in the 66th minute of their 1-1 draw against Magesi.
The 32-year-old has reportedly been offered a different role within the Pirates team in a non-playing role.
“He is a product of this institution. I remember the first time I met him, he was playing for Thanda Zulu Royal and I was still in KwaZulu-Natal and I wanted to sign him, but I was told he belongs to the big institution,” he said.
“I'm sure he is educated at home and in the institutions of learning. It is a blessing and I'm sure his career is going to continue. It is not the end, he is just taking another direction in his career.”
Meanwhile, Pirates also confirmed that they have parted ways with Miguel Timm. Timm joined the club three seasons ago from Marumo Gallants and formed a key part of the squad.
SowetanLIVE
I want to serve Pirates – Ncikazi
Image: Darren Stewart
