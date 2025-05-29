Ellis uses friendlies to identify areas Banyana still need to work on ahead of Women's Africa Cup of Nations

After their 3-2 win over Botswana in their Tri-Nations friendly at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says the match has given them indications on what areas they still need to work on ahead of their 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in July.
Ellis went with experienced players in Kaylin Swart, Karabo Dhlamini, Gabriela Salgado and Bambanani Mbane, while veteran midfielder Refiloe Jane made her return to the team for the first time in more than a year after injury.
A brace by Jermaine Seoposenwe and another goal by Mibe Adrielle were enough to give Banyana a victory, while Duduetsang Radiakanyo and Phenyoyaone Moloi netted for Botswana.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Ellis was pleased with the performance but feels there is still a lot they need to work on.
“The movement of the ball was good. Our patience in our build-ups was also good. If we didn't, we couldn't go forward but backwards and we scored three good goals,” Ellis told the media after the match.
“The first goal we conceded, we knew they would play long, and we should have done better with that, letting the ball bounce and it is always a crime as a defence. Our movement in the second half was not as much as we were in the first half and we needed to pick up and control the tempo.
“But I think the big positive for us is the likes of Bambanani, Jane and Karabo coming back and having a good game. Our wingers in the first half were really good as well, that's a big positive for us.
“We wanted these games to see what we need to still work on and there is still something we still need to work on.”
Banyana will look to do better when they host Zambia in the second match at the same venue on Tuesday.
“We could've been better in our possession, we gave the ball away a lot in our possession and we need to be better at that,” she said.
