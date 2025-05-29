Mvala, who anticipates Sunday's decider to be open, emphasised that players were eager to win the Champions League. “We want to be in the history books like the class of 2016 [the first and only Sundowns squad to win the Champions League]. It's not going to be an easy game. We expect a very open game, and we are ready for war,'' he said.
Recent late goals that hurt Downs in cup games
May 2023: Mvala's 84th minute own goal, eliminating them from the Champs League semis against Wydad
June 2024: Downs concede in the 94th minute, courtesy of Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng, to lose the Nedbank Cup final
November 2024: Downs concede in the 87th minute, via Magesi FC's Delano Abrahams, to lose the Carling Cup final
April 2025: Downs concede in the 89th minute, via Kaizer Chiefs' Ashley Du Preez, to lose the Nedbank Cup semis
Downs eager to fix late-goal quandary ahead of CAF final – Mvala
Defender says they now play to 'kill off games quickly', to avoid heartache
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
As the second leg of the CAF Champions League final against Pyramids looms large, Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mothobi Mvala has addressed what's become their Achilles heel of late, losing cup games by conceding late goals.
The Egypt club host Sundowns at Cairo's 30 June Stadium on Sunday (7pm SA time).
The first leg ended 1-all in Tshwane last Saturday, where Masandawana’s recent propensity of leaking late goals in crucial cup matches once again reared its ugly head , allowing Walid El Karti to cancel out Lucas Ribeiro's 54th minute strike in the 94th minute.
“It [conceding late goals] is something we are aware of, and it's something we've been working on fixing these days. It's up to us as senior players that during the dying minutes of cup games, we make sure the team remains focused,'' Mvala told Sowetan.
“We talk about it... that we must stay alert for the whole game, especially around those times. If you check, most of the goals we've conceded late in cup games were crosses, so maybe the problem is that we don't defend crosses better , so we've been trying to prevent teams from putting in crosses, especially late in games."
Mvala, whose late own goal eliminated Sundowns from the Champions League semifinals at the hands of Wyad Casablanca in May 2023 in Tshwane, admitted it was painful to concede very late, adding they were now playing to "kill off" a game fast to avoid the heartache in dying minutes. “It hurt so much to concede last minute goals and end up losing after playing well for the better part of the game. We've told ourselves that we must kill off games quickly to avoid this,'' the centre-half noted.
