Banyana made to sweat by Botswana in friendly

Banyana Banyana started the final phase of their preparations for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco in July with a 3-2 win over stubborn Botswana in their Tri-Nations friendly at Lucas Moripe Stadium yesterday.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis started the match geared towards build-up to South Africa's defence of their Wafcon 2022 title with veteran midfielder Refiloe Jane, who was making her return to the team for the first time in more than a year after injury.

Jane, who stayed on the pitch for 70 minutes until she was replaced by Bongeka Gamede, played closely with Amogelang Motau in the heart of the midfield.