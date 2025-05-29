Soccer

Banyana made to sweat by Botswana in friendly

Veteran midfielder Refiloe Jane started, making her return to the team after more than a year

By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT LUCAS MORIPE STADIUM - 29 May 2025 - 08:00
Banyana Banyana midfielder Bambanani Mbane in action with Lesego Duduetsang of Botswana during their Three Nations Challenge Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.
Banyana Banyana midfielder Bambanani Mbane in action with Lesego Duduetsang of Botswana during their Three Nations Challenge Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana started the final phase of their preparations for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco in July with a 3-2 win over stubborn Botswana in their Tri-Nations friendly at Lucas Moripe Stadium yesterday. 

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis started the match geared towards build-up to South Africa's defence of their Wafcon 2022 title with veteran midfielder Refiloe Jane, who was making her return to the team for the first time in more than a year after injury. 

Jane, who stayed on the pitch for 70 minutes until she was replaced by Bongeka Gamede, played closely with Amogelang Motau in the heart of the midfield.

Ellis went with experienced players like Kaylin Swart, Karabo Dhlamini, Gabriela Salgado and Bambanani Mbane while the likes of Lebogang Ramalepe, Bongeka Gamede, Linda Mothlalo and Tiisetso Makhubela were on the bench. 

Key striker Hilda Magaia and goalkeeper Andile Dlamini were not part of the proceedings and it remains to be seen if they will be available for the second match against Zambia at the same venue on Tuesday. 

Banyana opened the scoring in the 13th minute when attacker Mibe Adrielle pounced from close range after Botswana goalkeeper Bosija Sedilame parried the ball into her path. 

It was not long before Banyana increased their lead as veteran midfielder Jermaine Seoposenwe found the back of the net in the 17th minute as the Botswana defence was breached again. 

Seoposenwe registered her brace in the 36th when she beat Sedilame from close range after she benefited from a defensive mistake by Gaofetoge Lone. 

Botswana pulled one back in the 41st from the effort of Duduetsang Radiakanyo, who unleashed a powerful shot inside the box to beat Banyana goalkeeper Swart. 

Botswana, who came back from the break with more purpose, scored their second goal through Phenyoyaone Moloi, who received a defence-splitting pass from the midfield to beat Swart. 

