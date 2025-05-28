Soccer

Sundowns get major boost ahead of Fifa Club World Cup

28 May 2025 - 11:50
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Mothobi Mvala (player), Denis Onyango (former goalkeeper) of Mamelodi Sundowns and Andile Ncube during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup exclusive launch at The Venue Melrose Arch on May 27, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Carling Black Label beer has been announced as the official sponsor for Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the Fifa Club World Cup next month.

Masandawana, who recently won their eighth successive Betway Premiership title, are in Group F with German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund, Fluminense of Brazil and Korean side Ulsan HD.

They will start their Club World Cup campaign against Ulsan on June 17 before taking on Dortmund on June 21.

However, on Sunday, they play an important CAF Champions League final second-leg game against Pyramids in Cairo after the match ended 1-1 at the weekend in Pretoria. Now they need to score at least one goal without conceding to stand any chance at continental glory.

Speaking after the sponsorship announcement in Johannesburg yesterday, Black Label brand director Kerryn Greenleaf said fans will also enjoy the benefits of the partnership. "We have long been a supporter of SA football and fans. It is a critical moment right now where we have the opportunity to activate the Club World Cup which not a lot of people know about," Greenleaf told Sowetan.

"This is an amazing opportunity where all 32 winning clubs meet and Sundowns are playing a role there. We want to rally all fans, not just Sundowns fans, to support this opportunity where our champion brand is going to the world."

Lucky fans have the opportunity to win a trip to watch one of the teams who will win the title in the US at the said club's home venue.

"Two fans can win a prize to watch whoever wins the World Cup at their home stadium anywhere in the world. But we don't know where that will be and we are looking forward to seeing that happen," she said.

"We also have the score predictor platform which allows our fans to select who they think will win what game and what score difference and stand a chance to win." 

