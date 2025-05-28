This is the first time in eight years that Sundowns have made the continental final, after winning it under Pitso Mosimane in 2016. However, it doesn’t seem like coach Miguel Cardoso would feel the wrath of the club’s management should they somehow fall short against Pyramids.
The club hierarchy pulled the trigger on Rulani Mokwena’s regime at the end of last season, after his side were knocked out at the semifinal stage. But Cardoso, if one goes with Motsepe’s glowing tribute, should survive regardless of what happens this weekend.
“The energy in the group is great and that’s good considering the coach didn’t have a preseason with us,” Motsepe said. “He didn’t get to pick the players he wants, or instil his methods. But to now be in the final with the players he found there is testament to what he’s achieved.”
Cardoso will be allowed to add to his squad for the Club World Cup, should he wish, with Fifa having announced a unique transfer window period between June 1 and 10, for the 32-team tournament.
However, Motsepe said should Cardoso wish to bring in someone, that player would have to be exceptional. “It’s an exciting initiative by Fifa to have that transfer window, but the squad we have has a chemistry about it. Players who will be representing us will do so in the best way possible.”
SowetanLIVE
Motsepe expects Downs to be African champs
But club chairman hails Cardoso's regime for taking Brazilians into first final in eight years
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has challenged the club to travel to the Fifa Club World Cup as African champions, effectively telling them that defeat to Pyramids in this weekend’s CAF Champions League second final is not an option.
Sundowns take a precarious 1-1 first leg result to Cairo on Sunday at 7pm at the 30 June Stadium to face the Egyptian side who stunned Loftus Versfeld into silence by sneaking in a last-minute equaliser at the weekend.
“That’s what we want, to go there as African champions,” Motsepe told the media after Sundowns and Carling Black Label announced a partnership that will see the AB InBev beer brand sponsor the club’s Club World Cup journey to the US, which kicks off on June 15.
“We have a big chance. Being African champions again is something we’ve longed for. We are one step away from achieving it. If we were to rewind to the start of the season and you asked if we would love to be in this position – one game away from the CAF Champions League title – we would take it. It’s what we plan for every season,” Motsepe said.
This is the first time in eight years that Sundowns have made the continental final, after winning it under Pitso Mosimane in 2016. However, it doesn’t seem like coach Miguel Cardoso would feel the wrath of the club’s management should they somehow fall short against Pyramids.
The club hierarchy pulled the trigger on Rulani Mokwena’s regime at the end of last season, after his side were knocked out at the semifinal stage. But Cardoso, if one goes with Motsepe’s glowing tribute, should survive regardless of what happens this weekend.
“The energy in the group is great and that’s good considering the coach didn’t have a preseason with us,” Motsepe said. “He didn’t get to pick the players he wants, or instil his methods. But to now be in the final with the players he found there is testament to what he’s achieved.”
Cardoso will be allowed to add to his squad for the Club World Cup, should he wish, with Fifa having announced a unique transfer window period between June 1 and 10, for the 32-team tournament.
However, Motsepe said should Cardoso wish to bring in someone, that player would have to be exceptional. “It’s an exciting initiative by Fifa to have that transfer window, but the squad we have has a chemistry about it. Players who will be representing us will do so in the best way possible.”
SowetanLIVE
Amajimbos coach feeling confident about U17 World Cup
Gabriel lauds Bay's young players after a good season
Uncertainty over PSL's promotion playoffs
We need big-match temperament in our last match – Arendse
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos