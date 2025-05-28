Banyana Banyana skipper Refiloe “Fifi” Jane, who last played for the national team in April last year, is buoyed by her return to the side as they gear up for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).
Jane, 32, is in the squad to face Botswana and Zambia in friendlies in what will be Banyana’s last preparatory games before Wafcon from July 5-25 in Morocco, where SA will be eager to avoid being the first team to fail to defend the title, having won the last edition in the same country in 2022.
Banyana host Botswana at Lucas Moripe Stadium today (3pm), before welcoming Zambia at the same venue next Tuesday. “It’s been a while away from the team,” said Jane, who’s now in the books of TS Galaxy.
“I am happy to be back. The sacrifices and the hard work of trying to get back to the game have paid off. I am humbled to be selected again to be part of this amazing group.”
Jane excited to be back as Banyana's Wafcon build-up begins
Veteran midfielder optimistic she'll make cut for final tournament in July
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
The former AC Milan midfield workhorse last featured for Banyana during the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers against Nigeria in April 2024, before being sidelined by a long-term injury. Jane said the recovery process wasn’t easy and thanked everyone who helped her to heal, especially her family.
Jane is optimistic she’ll make the final Wafcon squad, eyeing the two friendlies against Botswana and Zambia as an opportunity to gauge herself. She believes the games will serve the same purpose for other players who come from long-term injuries, including centre-back Bambanani Mbane. “I’m confident I will put in good performances to make the final Wafcon squad,” Jane said.
“These two friendlies will be a good test for the team. We’ve got players who have been out for some time, myself included, so these games will give us a chance to see how far we are and what more we can still contribute. They couldn’t have come at a better time, because we have only a few days left before Wafcon starts.”
