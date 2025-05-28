Bucs have played 27 games in the domestic league, four in the MTN 8, which was the only cup their won, one in the Carling Knockout, five in the Nedbank Cup where they lost to Kaizer Chiefs in the final, and 14 in the CAF Champions League (including the preliminary round), before they were eliminated by Pyramids of Egypt in the semifinals.
Meanwhile, Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, who's tipped by many to be among the contenders for the Goalkeeper of the Season award, will tonight be eager to demonstrate that his return to the Zimbabwe national team is no fluke.
Yesterday, Chipezeze, who boasts 10 league clean sheets, one behind joint-leaders in Pirates' Sipho Chaine and Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi Sundowns, made the Warriors squad for two upcoming friendlies against Niger and Burkina Faso on June 6 and 10 respectively.
Chipezeze last played for Zimbabwe nearly five years ago. With Pirates already guaranteed to finish second, while Magesi are safe from relegation, this match may be of no consequence, but Chipezeze and Chaine would be eyeing clean sheets to solidify their chances of being considered for the Keeper of the Season gong.
Bucs face Magesi in last game of 'toughest' season
What was Orlando Pirates' busiest season in recent times finally comes to an end tonight when they welcome Magesi for their last league fixture of the campaign at Orlando Stadium (7.30pm).
Tonight's game is Pirates' match number 52 of the season, having been involved in five competitions this season, namely the MTN8, the domestic league, the Carling Knockout, the Nedbank Cup and the CAF Champions League.
Pirates caretaker coach Mandla Ncikazi hasn't hidden that fatigue has been evident in their play recently, bemoaning their creative players were now lacking that cutting edge in the final third.
“The signs that we were playing game number 52 [ it was in fact their 51st game against AmaZulu last Saturday] showed conditionally. In every match, you see the decline in our condition, then it affects the technique,” Ncikazi said.
“We were very precise in the last third but of late our creators [referring to their goal-creators] are struggling with decision-making but we understand. If you've played 52 games, you are bound to struggle a little bit at some point.”
Ncikazi happy with Pirates' 'positive' season
