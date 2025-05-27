What has been a chaotic PSL season could take a turn for the worse as the promotion/relegation playoffs, which were to kick off today, are likely to be postponed due to an ongoing case over the registration of Durban City’s Saziso Magawana.
The playoffs draw was conducted last week, and a fixture between “club 2” (runners-up in the national first division) and “club 3” (third-place finishers) was to take place this afternoon.
However, Sowetan gathered on Monday that the start of the play-offs had been put on hold, pending a verdict on the Magawana matter that’s set to be heard by a Safa arbitrator, Adv Terry Motau SC, on a yet-to-be confirmed date.
Durban City cemented their top spot in the Motsepe Foundation Championship by beating Cape Spurs nearly two weeks ago. But Spurs played that game under protest, arguing that Durban registered Magawana, their talismanic winger, improperly.
JDR Stars had already lodged a similar complaint against Durban with the PSL disciplinary resolution chamber, hence the KZN club were not officially crowned champions. Last week, the league dismissed JDR’s case with costs, forcing Spurs to take the case to Safa’s arbitration.
Uncertainty over PSL's promotion playoffs
Date for Magawana arbitration undecided as matches are halted
Image: BackpagePix
What has been a chaotic PSL season could take a turn for the worse as the promotion/relegation playoffs, which were to kick off today, are likely to be postponed due to an ongoing case over the registration of Durban City’s Saziso Magawana.
The playoffs draw was conducted last week, and a fixture between “club 2” (runners-up in the national first division) and “club 3” (third-place finishers) was to take place this afternoon.
However, Sowetan gathered on Monday that the start of the play-offs had been put on hold, pending a verdict on the Magawana matter that’s set to be heard by a Safa arbitrator, Adv Terry Motau SC, on a yet-to-be confirmed date.
Durban City cemented their top spot in the Motsepe Foundation Championship by beating Cape Spurs nearly two weeks ago. But Spurs played that game under protest, arguing that Durban registered Magawana, their talismanic winger, improperly.
JDR Stars had already lodged a similar complaint against Durban with the PSL disciplinary resolution chamber, hence the KZN club were not officially crowned champions. Last week, the league dismissed JDR’s case with costs, forcing Spurs to take the case to Safa’s arbitration.
Motau referred Sowetan to PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu, who could not be reached for comment. He revealed that Durban and Spurs were still deciding on a date for the sitting.
“We’re going to have a follow-up meeting, and that’s where we will decide, depending on what they’ve agreed upon in the minutes, as to when the matter will sit,” Motau said.
“I don’t have the document yet, so I can’t tell you anything about the case. Are they going to lead evidence? Are they going to rely on paper? How many days do they need? I don’t know. What is the volume of documents involved? Have they agreed on the status of the document?”
Magawana joined Durban at the start of the season from Marumo Gallants, who had sold their second-tier status to Leruma United and bought a top-flight franchise off Moroka Swallows. Marumo gave Magawana his clearance, but Spurs argue that Leruma should’ve been the ones to issue Magawana his clearance instead, insisting he was registered improperly.
Orbit College and Casric Stars finished second and third in the MFC, with position 15 in the elite only to be decided on Thursday when 15th-placed SuperSport United and Golden Arrows resume their game in the second half at Lucas Moripe Stadium at noon. The game was called off due to a power failure in February.
SowetanLIVE
Durban boss Kadodia upset they didn't get MFC trophy over Magawana dispute
JDR yet to decide whether to appeal or not after PSL dismissed their protest over ineligibility of Durban City player
Victorious Durban City await PSL ruling to confirm promotion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos