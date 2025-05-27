“Every game in the Champions League is very difficult because tactically, you don’t have the space to play. But, in the second game, we have to stay strong and go there to be champions. I was very happy with the team because we fought together, and I’m happy I scored the goal. But the job is not finished.”
Sundowns assistant coach Steve Komphela said they have faith that they will get a positive result, and he is banking on experienced players to do the job for them.
“Sundowns is very experienced, [and] we’ve been through rough patches before,” Komphela said. “We have people like Teboho Mokoena, Ronwen Williams and Khuliso Mudau — and apart from being experienced in helping the club to grow, they come from a national team.
“These people have international experience and exposure, so we don’t back down. We played in Morocco, we were courageous, and we went to Al Ahly and showed the same thing, and we came through.
“Without being arrogant, nothing will stop us. We have to go there and play our game.”
Komphela said the team had taken lessons from their first leg clash, where they conceded in the dying minutes.
“Sundowns are a good team — we just need to show resilience and mental strength because if you drown yourself in that sorrow, you won’t rise.”
SowetanLIVE
Komphela, Ribeiro confident ahead return trip to Pyramids
Assistant coach calls on Downs to show resilience in second leg final
Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lucas Ribeiro Costa has urged his side to regroup and show character in the final return leg of the CAF Champions League against Pyramids in Cairo on Sunday at 7pm.
Masandawana have a mountain to climb at the 30 June Stadium after Pyramids netted late in the first leg in Pretoria to take advantage of an away goal, meaning they will have to score in the final in Cairo to have a chance of lifting the trophy.
Pyramids have the upper hand because of that away goal. A goalless draw will be enough for them to lift the title, while a 1-1 stalemate will see the match head into a penalty shoot-out.
Costa, who scored the opening goal on Saturday, believes the team are more than capable of scoring one goal in Cairo and getting a result that will see them lift their second title.
“We will go that side [to Egypt] and finish it [the game],” Costa said. “It’s difficult to concede a goal in the last minute [as happened on Saturday], but this is football. The guys must stay strong so we can and do play well.
“Every game in the Champions League is very difficult because tactically, you don’t have the space to play. But, in the second game, we have to stay strong and go there to be champions. I was very happy with the team because we fought together, and I’m happy I scored the goal. But the job is not finished.”
Sundowns assistant coach Steve Komphela said they have faith that they will get a positive result, and he is banking on experienced players to do the job for them.
“Sundowns is very experienced, [and] we’ve been through rough patches before,” Komphela said. “We have people like Teboho Mokoena, Ronwen Williams and Khuliso Mudau — and apart from being experienced in helping the club to grow, they come from a national team.
“These people have international experience and exposure, so we don’t back down. We played in Morocco, we were courageous, and we went to Al Ahly and showed the same thing, and we came through.
“Without being arrogant, nothing will stop us. We have to go there and play our game.”
Komphela said the team had taken lessons from their first leg clash, where they conceded in the dying minutes.
“Sundowns are a good team — we just need to show resilience and mental strength because if you drown yourself in that sorrow, you won’t rise.”
SowetanLIVE
Amajimbos coach feeling confident about U17 World Cup
Uncertainty over PSL's promotion playoffs
Cardoso deserves Coach of the Season award – Mngqithi
Sundowns coach Cardoso calls for calm as daunting trip to Pyramids looms
Sundowns draw 1-1 with Pyramids, giving the Egyptian team a slight advantage ahead of the final
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos