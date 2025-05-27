Soccer

Komphela, Ribeiro confident ahead return trip to Pyramids

Assistant coach calls on Downs to show resilience in second leg final

27 May 2025 - 13:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso, right, and assistant Steve Komphela in discussion. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso, right, and assistant Steve Komphela in discussion. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lucas Ribeiro Costa has urged his side to regroup and show character in the final return leg of the CAF Champions League against Pyramids in Cairo on Sunday at 7pm.

Masandawana have a mountain to climb at the 30 June Stadium after Pyramids netted late in the first leg in Pretoria to take advantage of an away goal, meaning they will have to score in the final in Cairo to have a chance of lifting the trophy.

Pyramids have the upper hand because of that away goal. A goalless draw will be enough for them to lift the title, while a 1-1 stalemate will see the match head into a penalty shoot-out. 

Costa, who scored the opening goal on Saturday, believes the team are more than capable of scoring one goal in Cairo and getting a result that will see them lift their second title.

“We will go that side [to Egypt] and finish it [the game],” Costa said. “It’s difficult to concede a goal in the last minute [as happened on Saturday], but this is football. The guys must stay strong so we can and do play well.

“Every game in the Champions League is very difficult because tactically, you don’t have the space to play. But, in the second game, we have to stay strong and go there to be champions. I was very happy with the team because we fought together, and I’m happy I scored the goal. But the job is not finished.”

Sundowns assistant coach Steve Komphela said they have faith that they will get a positive result, and he is banking on experienced players to do the job for them.

“Sundowns is very experienced, [and] we’ve been through rough patches before,” Komphela said. “We have people like Teboho Mokoena, Ronwen Williams and Khuliso Mudau — and apart from being experienced in helping the club to grow, they come from a national team.

“These people have international experience and exposure, so we don’t back down. We played in Morocco, we were courageous, and we went to Al Ahly and showed the same thing, and we came through.

“Without being arrogant, nothing will stop us. We have to go there and play our game.”

Komphela said the team had taken lessons from their first leg clash, where they conceded in the dying minutes.

“Sundowns are a good team — we just need to show resilience and mental strength because if you drown yourself in that sorrow, you won’t rise.”

SowetanLIVE

Amajimbos coach feeling confident about U17 World Cup

After learning about their U17 World Cup group stages opponents, Amajimbos coach Vela Khumalo is confident that SA will move out of the group phase ...
Sport
1 day ago

Uncertainty over PSL's promotion playoffs

What has been a chaotic PSL season could take a turn for the worse as the promotion/relegation playoffs, which were to kick off today, are likely to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cardoso deserves Coach of the Season award – Mngqithi

Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has tipped his successor at Mamelodi Sundowns, Miguel Cardoso, to win the Coach of the Season award, also ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns coach Cardoso calls for calm as daunting trip to Pyramids looms

In the aftermath of the 1-1 Champions League draw with Pyramids FC at Loftus on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has called for calm ...
Sport
3 days ago

Sundowns draw 1-1 with Pyramids, giving the Egyptian team a slight advantage ahead of the final

Mamelodi Sundowns let their 1-0 lead against Pyramids finish in a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the CAF Champions League final here on Saturday.
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire
Hostel land sale anger costs two lives