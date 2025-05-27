“It was a good ending to the season and we came to that game, we didn't think about the top eight, to be honest, and where this result will take us because we are in a different stage of building up the group that we got.
Gabriel lauds Bay's young players after a good season
Coach hopes Mbuthuma will stay on at the club
Image: Darren Stewart
Richards Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel has praised the maturity of his young players as they are on the brink of a top-eight finish this season.
The Natal Rich Boyz concluded their season with a 2-0 win over SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday to finish in eighth place, but that place is not yet guaranteed.
They are on 33 points and will have to wait for the SuperSport United v Golden Arrows match, which will resume in the second half on Thursday at Lucas Moripe Stadium (12noon), to see if they will qualify for the MTN8 next season.
Arrows must score six goals in 45 minutes against SuperSport to topple them.
“We started the season with a lot of youngsters, and we also ended with a lot of them. Many [graduated from] DDC [DStv Diski Challenge],” Gabriel said.
“We knew as the season progressed in terms of adaptation, level of competition and progress of loading, they would get used to the level of competition in this league and would be able to show that they can compete every week.
“It was a good ending to the season and we came to that game, we didn't think about the top eight, to be honest, and where this result will take us because we are in a different stage of building up the group that we got.
“We wanted to come and have a well-oiled performance and if it took us high up the league, then so be it and we are happy about it.”
With the season done and dusted, Gabriel also hopes striker Yanele Mbuthuma will stay on at the club after huge interest from a few teams.
Mbuthuma has recently been the subject of interest from Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu, who are believed to have inquired about his services.
“He has been fantastic this season, he showed a lot of promise and in the upcoming campaign, we believe that he will be much better,” he said.
“As far as we know, he is a Richards Bay player. The player is doing well with us, performing well every week and we are happy with his performance. So, he has been a standout performer for us this season.”
