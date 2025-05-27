Amajita’s Under-20 Afcon final hero Gomolemo Kekana, 18, is in no rush to play top-flight football, insisting he’s still developing.
He also indicated his focus is on trying to return to his best shape after a long layoff last year.
Kekana is on the books of Mamelodi Sundowns’ DStv Diski Challenge team and has trained with the senior Brazilians on a few occasions. He engraved his name in SA football folklore by scoring the all-important goal that saw SA beat Morocco 1-0 in the U-20 Afcon final in Cairo earlier this month.
“God’s timing is forever perfect, so I won’t rush the process,” Kekana told Sowetan. “I am just trusting the process without putting pressure on myself to say now I must play for the first team.
“I will continue to work hard, and it’s up to the coaches to decide whether to promote me or not. I am not in a rush. Honestly, I’ve come from a long-term injury last year, so my focus is to accumulate as many minutes as I can to return to my best shape.”
Amajita hero Kekana praises teamwork for goal that won SA the U20 Afcon
'It doesn’t matter who scored, what's important is that we won the cup as a team'
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Amajita heroes: the five who shone brightest in historic triumph in Egypt
Kekana admitted that scoring in the final was something special but maintained that the team’s collective focus always took precedence over individual achievements.
“It was all about the team,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who scored. The most important thing is that we won the cup as a team. The aim was to bring the trophy home, and that’s what we did. But, it was a special moment to score in the final, especially because it was my first goal in the national team.”
The lad from Zebediela in Limpopo, who joined Sundowns from TS Galaxy in August 2023, is a utility central midfielder known for his box-to-box capabilities and excellent passing range. Kekana has a good ability to shoot from distance as well, contributing in all phases of attack and adjusting to defensive needs.
Amajita qualified for the U-20 World Cup, to be hosted by Chile from September 27 to October 19. The draw for the tournament is still to be conducted by Fifa.
SowetanLIVE
