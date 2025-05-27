Soccer

Amajimbos coach feeling confident about U17 World Cup

Team needs to work hard to get out of group stages

27 May 2025 - 11:40
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Vela Khumalo.
Vela Khumalo.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

After learning about their U17 World Cup group stages opponents, Amajimbos coach Vela Khumalo is confident that SA will move out of the group phase of the tournament — to be hosted by Qatar from November 5 to 27.

SA were drawn in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Italy and Bolivia at a draw that was conducted in Doha on Sunday. Amajimbos qualified for this youth global spectacle by virtue of reaching the quarterfinals of their age group in the Africa Cup of Nations, where they were thumped 3-1 by the host and eventual champion, Morocco, last month.

“This is what we were all waiting for and this is what we anticipated. It's a very interesting draw for the country [SA] ... very intriguing. We are ready and this is all we wanted, but it's important to not get carried away,'' said Khumalo, who juggles coaching Amajimbos with mentoring Kaizer Chiefs' DStv Diski Challenge side.

“We must work towards getting out of the group stages. We don't know much about the teams [that they are pitted against], but because we are all starting from zero. We are all equal, so it's all about preparations.

“With what we see, maybe one would say there are good chances of going through to the knockout phase of the competition and from there we'd see what can happen going forward.”

It will be Amajimbos second only World Cup appearance after being knocked out in the group stages as the competition's debutants in Chile, under former Bafana Bafana and Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki in 2015

SowetanLIVE

Amakhosi to reward starlets after triumphant DStv Diski Challenge season

Chiefs accumulated a record 70 points to secure their first DDC title since the reserve league was incepted in 2011. Amakhosi were crowned champions ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Mdaka credits SA reserve league for Amajita's Afcon success

Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka has given the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC), the reserve league of SA football, a fair share of credit for their historic ...
Sport
1 week ago

Amajita heroes: the five who shone brightest in historic triumph in Egypt

Sure, everyone in the Amajita team deserves credit for helping the team with their maiden Under-20 Afcon title, but there are a few starlets who ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire
Hostel land sale anger costs two lives