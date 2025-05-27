After learning about their U17 World Cup group stages opponents, Amajimbos coach Vela Khumalo is confident that SA will move out of the group phase of the tournament — to be hosted by Qatar from November 5 to 27.
SA were drawn in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Italy and Bolivia at a draw that was conducted in Doha on Sunday. Amajimbos qualified for this youth global spectacle by virtue of reaching the quarterfinals of their age group in the Africa Cup of Nations, where they were thumped 3-1 by the host and eventual champion, Morocco, last month.
“This is what we were all waiting for and this is what we anticipated. It's a very interesting draw for the country [SA] ... very intriguing. We are ready and this is all we wanted, but it's important to not get carried away,'' said Khumalo, who juggles coaching Amajimbos with mentoring Kaizer Chiefs' DStv Diski Challenge side.
“We must work towards getting out of the group stages. We don't know much about the teams [that they are pitted against], but because we are all starting from zero. We are all equal, so it's all about preparations.
“With what we see, maybe one would say there are good chances of going through to the knockout phase of the competition and from there we'd see what can happen going forward.”
It will be Amajimbos second only World Cup appearance after being knocked out in the group stages as the competition's debutants in Chile, under former Bafana Bafana and Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki in 2015
SowetanLIVE
Amajimbos coach feeling confident about U17 World Cup
Team needs to work hard to get out of group stages
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
After learning about their U17 World Cup group stages opponents, Amajimbos coach Vela Khumalo is confident that SA will move out of the group phase of the tournament — to be hosted by Qatar from November 5 to 27.
SA were drawn in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Italy and Bolivia at a draw that was conducted in Doha on Sunday. Amajimbos qualified for this youth global spectacle by virtue of reaching the quarterfinals of their age group in the Africa Cup of Nations, where they were thumped 3-1 by the host and eventual champion, Morocco, last month.
“This is what we were all waiting for and this is what we anticipated. It's a very interesting draw for the country [SA] ... very intriguing. We are ready and this is all we wanted, but it's important to not get carried away,'' said Khumalo, who juggles coaching Amajimbos with mentoring Kaizer Chiefs' DStv Diski Challenge side.
“We must work towards getting out of the group stages. We don't know much about the teams [that they are pitted against], but because we are all starting from zero. We are all equal, so it's all about preparations.
“With what we see, maybe one would say there are good chances of going through to the knockout phase of the competition and from there we'd see what can happen going forward.”
It will be Amajimbos second only World Cup appearance after being knocked out in the group stages as the competition's debutants in Chile, under former Bafana Bafana and Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki in 2015
SowetanLIVE
Amakhosi to reward starlets after triumphant DStv Diski Challenge season
Mdaka credits SA reserve league for Amajita's Afcon success
Amajita heroes: the five who shone brightest in historic triumph in Egypt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos