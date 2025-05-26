SuperSport United caretaker coach Andre Arendse says he will have to find players with a big-match temperament from his squad who will play in their restart fixture against Golden Arrows on a date yet to be confirmed.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori are 15th in the Betway Premiership log table and are in danger of participating in the playoffs. They will need to avoid a defeat against Arrows in a match that will resume in the second half.
The game at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on February 23 had to be called off at halftime due to a power failure at the venue with the match tied at 1-1 in that time.
With Cape Town City having concluded their season with a goalless draw against Stellenbosch to move away from the playoff spot and lead SuperSport by one point, the match could then decide who then go to the playoffs.
“As it stands, we don't have to win it. But I believe we can win it and more so, tactical and technical ability going into that game, I think it is a big-match temperament because for me now at this stage of the season, where there is only one half of a game to go. You need players who are going to step up with big-match temperament and we will need to find who those players are in the next couple of days,” Arendse told the media after their 0-2 defeat to Richards Bay at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
We need big-match temperament in our last match – Arendse
SuperSport need draw or win to survive
Image: Philip Maeta
“What is in our hands is that we have to be in control of our next performance and I don't believe that we were 100% in control of this performance today. We've got to fix that component if we are going to see this through.
“There are a couple of elements that we are going to think about going into that game, where we are going to play only one half. We go into it with one point, which is more or less what we need. So, we've to go into that game with that mindset but at the same time, we cannot afford to be on the back foot.
“We cannot afford to close shops because then we are going to invite unnecessary pressure and when you do that, you will make mistakes. We cannot afford one single mistake in that half.”
Arendse was also disappointed with how they performed against Bay on Saturday and said they will need to show improvement if they are to avoid finishing in the playoff spot.
