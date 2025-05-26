Soccer

Ncikazi happy with Pirates' 'positive' season

Interim coach happy with the introduction of youngsters

26 May 2025 - 06:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Thembela Sikhakhane of AmaZulu FC and Karim Kimvuidi of Orlando Pirates.
Image: BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates interim coach Mandla Ncikazi sounded rather satisfied with the season they have had, mentioning narrowing the gap between them and champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, and the introduction of youngsters as some of the positive takeaways from the 2024/25 campaign.

Last season, Pirates finished the season as runners-up, 23 points adrift of champions Sundowns. This gap could be as small as 10 points, should Pirates win their last game of the season against Magesi at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm). Pirates only won the MTN8 this season, losing to Kaizer Chiefs and Pyramids in the Nedbank Cup final and CAF Champions League semifinals, respectively.

“The growth that has been mentioned, the narrowing of the gap [between them and Sundowns, who clinched championship for the eighth season running], the records that have been broken [such as the most wins, 19, so far in a single league season], the youngsters that have been introduced, those are positives,'' Ncikazi said post their penultimate game of the season, a 1-all draw against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium over the weekend.

Yes, it's still early, but we are proud, because most of them are young. I am sure they are ready enough to compete.
Mandla Ncikazi

“Yes, we fell short on some objectives that we wanted and one can only learn from that and improve going into the next season.”

Midfielder Simphiwe Selepe, 20, who scored Pirates' goal against AmaZulu, his maiden in the Premiership, is the latest club's development product to be given a chance in the first team this season, following in the footsteps of players such as Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Mohau Nkota, Yanga Madiba and Siyabonga Ndlozi, among others.

The icing on the cake is that, for the first time Selepe, Mbokazi and Nkota are in Bafana Bafana preliminary squad, alongside eight of their more senior Pirates teammates in Sipho Chaine, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Thalente Mbatha, Patrick Maswanganyi, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Deano van Rooyen and Evidence Makgopa, for a friendly against Tanzania and a yet-to-be confirmed opponent.

“One can't ignore that we have 11 players in the preliminary Bafana squad. Yes, it's still early, but we are proud, because most of them are young. I am sure they are ready enough to compete,” Ncikazi said.

The first match against Tanzania is billed for June 6 at Peter Mokaba Stadium (7.30pm). The team will report for camp in Johannesburg this coming Sunday and then travel to Polokwane on the same day.

