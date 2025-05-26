“Yes, we fell short on some objectives that we wanted and one can only learn from that and improve going into the next season.”
Ncikazi happy with Pirates' 'positive' season
Interim coach happy with the introduction of youngsters
Orlando Pirates interim coach Mandla Ncikazi sounded rather satisfied with the season they have had, mentioning narrowing the gap between them and champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, and the introduction of youngsters as some of the positive takeaways from the 2024/25 campaign.
Last season, Pirates finished the season as runners-up, 23 points adrift of champions Sundowns. This gap could be as small as 10 points, should Pirates win their last game of the season against Magesi at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm). Pirates only won the MTN8 this season, losing to Kaizer Chiefs and Pyramids in the Nedbank Cup final and CAF Champions League semifinals, respectively.
“The growth that has been mentioned, the narrowing of the gap [between them and Sundowns, who clinched championship for the eighth season running], the records that have been broken [such as the most wins, 19, so far in a single league season], the youngsters that have been introduced, those are positives,'' Ncikazi said post their penultimate game of the season, a 1-all draw against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium over the weekend.
