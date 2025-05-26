Cardoso replaced Mngqithi at Chloorkop just seven games into the Betway Premiership. The Portuguese coach went on to inspire the Brazilians to their eighth league title on the trot, registering 18 wins with just two defeats and one draw from 21 league outings. Ribeiro topped the league's scoring charts with 16 goals, two ahead of his teammate Iqraam Rayners, who, according to Mngqithi, should be the closest challenger to the Brazilian.
SowetanLIVE
Cardoso deserves Coach of the Season award – Mngqithi
Arrows coach also tipped Ribeiro to win Player of the Season gong
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has tipped his successor at Mamelodi Sundowns, Miguel Cardoso, to win the Coach of the Season award, also vouching for the Brazilians' Brazilian star Lucas Ribeiro to make a clean sweep of the players' awards.
Cardoso replaced Mngqithi at Chloorkop just seven games into the Betway Premiership. The Portuguese coach went on to inspire the Brazilians to their eighth league title on the trot, registering 18 wins with just two defeats and one draw from 21 league outings. Ribeiro topped the league's scoring charts with 16 goals, two ahead of his teammate Iqraam Rayners, who, according to Mngqithi, should be the closest challenger to the Brazilian.
“For me, I'd give it [the Coach of the Season award] to Cardoso because I think the team [Sundowns] has been strong. The team has lost fewer matches [only three] and has conceded less [just 13 goals] ... they've also scored more than any other team [they scored 65 goals]. If you don't give it to him [Cardoso], why not? He deserves it,” Mngqithi said.
“I think Lucas deserves it [the Player of the Season gong]. Iqraam is also close, but in my opinion, Lucas is probably at the top of the list to collect almost everything.”
Last Tuesday, the league confirmed the postponement of the end-of-season awards due to Sundowns' involvement in the CAF Champions League final and the Club World Cup.
“In recent seasons, the PSL awards ceremony has traditionally been held in June. However, due to Sundowns' participation in both the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup and the 2024/25 CAF Champions League final, the league has decided to postpone this season's PSL awards ceremony,” the PSL statement read in part.
The communique added that “the league will communicate the new date and further details of the awards ceremony in due course.”
Sundowns were held to a 1-all draw by Egyptian side Pyramids in the Champions League final first leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, with the second leg billed for Cairo this coming Sunday (7pm). In the Club World Cup, the Tshwane giants are in Group F alongside German giants Borussia Dortmund, Fluminense of Brazil and South Korean side Ulsan.
The Club World Cup starts on June 15 and concludes on July 13 in the US. Sundowns face Ulsan in their Group F opener on June 18 at Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, before taking on Dortmund in Cincinnati three days later. They wrap up their group phase campaign against Fluminense in Miami on June 25.
SowetanLIVE
