Following their disappointing 1-1 draw with Pyramids in the CAF Champions League final first leg at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso remains optimistic his side will get a positive result in the second leg in Egypt on Sunday.
Sundowns looked to be closing in on a crucial 1-0 win in the first leg following a second-half strike by Lucas Ribeiro Costa, but conceded in the last action of the match as Walid El Karti headed the equaliser to break their hearts.
Masandawana must score in the return leg on Sunday if they are to have any chance of winning their second Champions League title. A goalless draw will be enough for Pyramids to clinch the title via the away-goal rule.
"There is only one thing to do and that's by picking up the attitude and go there [to win] because we can score more than one goal to balance the game to our side, and take it from there," Cardoso told the media during the post-match media conference.
"It is time to understand that the situation is there, this match is still open and we just have to believe because it took us a long way to arrive here. It is not time to give up, but it is time to pick the right energy to proceed.
We erred by conceding late but Downs can score more goals in CAF final leg – Cardoso
Coach remains confident Pretoria side will win Champions League
"If it were a final of one match, we would still have to continue and we have 90 minutes to go. So, let's pick the energy and go again. Of course, we are not happy because 1-0 was much better than 1-1. But we should not feel that we are dead because that is the biggest mistake you can make.
"We know the second leg is going to be difficult, we need to take responsibility, and it's mostly mine because I try to manage the game as much as possible. But we found the energy to go and that's for sure."
Cardoso also bemoaned the errors in the first leg, especially those that resulted in the equalising goal.
"After we scored the goal, the team started thinking about closing the result rather than going for a second goal," he said.
"We were asking to try and play as much as possible because I think that's the way we should defend the results. We made a mistake with one minute to go by losing the ball in such a way that is not the best and conceded."
