Six-way battle to secure last four places in Top 8

As the 2024/25 PSL campaign comes to an end, a few teams will be fighting for the remaining spot in the top-eight bracket on Saturday.
As it stands, newly crowned Betway Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Stellenbosch, Sekhukhune United and TS Galaxy have all confirmed their places in next season's MTN8 competition.
AmaZulu, Polokwane City, Kaizer Chiefs, Marumo Gallants, Richards Bay and Magesi can all finish in the top-eight bracket if results go their way in the final matches.
AmaZulu will finish in the top eight if they avoid defeat against Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium as they are on 34 points.
Chiefs can also qualify with a win in their final match against seventh-placed Polokwane at FNB Stadium tomorrow, while a victory for Rise and Shine will see them finish in the top eight and go above Galaxy, who have already finished the season with 35 points.
Gallants could end in eighth place with a win against Magesi and Chiefs fail to beat Polokwane in the other match, while victory for Magesi will see them jump to top eight. Richards Bay will need to beat SuperSport and hope Amakhosi don't win against Polokwane and that will see them finish in eighth place.
Should Bay win against SuperSport, they will move to 33 points, which will see them replace Chippa United, who are in eighth place and have already concluded their season – but only if Magesi and Gallants don't win their matches.
Mathematically, 13th-placed Golden Arrows and SuperSport (14th) can still finish in the top eight, provided they win their last two matches. Matsatsantsa a Pitori will host Bay at Peter Mokaba Stadium, before resuming their postponed match against Arrows on a yet to be confirmed date.
Meanwhile, Cape Town City will go to the playoffs with a loss to Stellenbosch. The Citizens and SuperSport are tied on 26 points, but Matsatsantsa have two games remaining. If SuperSport lose to Bay, City will wait for the Tshwane side's match against Arrows to confirm whether they will finish 15th or 14th. SuperSport can finish 15th if they lose their two remaining matches and City win or draw against Stellies.
SowetanLIVE
Six-way battle to secure last four places in Top 8
SuperSport, City take fight to avoid playoffs down the wire
Image: Supplied/File
As the 2024/25 PSL campaign comes to an end, a few teams will be fighting for the remaining spot in the top-eight bracket on Saturday.
As it stands, newly crowned Betway Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Stellenbosch, Sekhukhune United and TS Galaxy have all confirmed their places in next season's MTN8 competition.
AmaZulu, Polokwane City, Kaizer Chiefs, Marumo Gallants, Richards Bay and Magesi can all finish in the top-eight bracket if results go their way in the final matches.
AmaZulu will finish in the top eight if they avoid defeat against Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium as they are on 34 points.
Chiefs can also qualify with a win in their final match against seventh-placed Polokwane at FNB Stadium tomorrow, while a victory for Rise and Shine will see them finish in the top eight and go above Galaxy, who have already finished the season with 35 points.
Gallants could end in eighth place with a win against Magesi and Chiefs fail to beat Polokwane in the other match, while victory for Magesi will see them jump to top eight. Richards Bay will need to beat SuperSport and hope Amakhosi don't win against Polokwane and that will see them finish in eighth place.
Should Bay win against SuperSport, they will move to 33 points, which will see them replace Chippa United, who are in eighth place and have already concluded their season – but only if Magesi and Gallants don't win their matches.
Mathematically, 13th-placed Golden Arrows and SuperSport (14th) can still finish in the top eight, provided they win their last two matches. Matsatsantsa a Pitori will host Bay at Peter Mokaba Stadium, before resuming their postponed match against Arrows on a yet to be confirmed date.
Meanwhile, Cape Town City will go to the playoffs with a loss to Stellenbosch. The Citizens and SuperSport are tied on 26 points, but Matsatsantsa have two games remaining. If SuperSport lose to Bay, City will wait for the Tshwane side's match against Arrows to confirm whether they will finish 15th or 14th. SuperSport can finish 15th if they lose their two remaining matches and City win or draw against Stellies.
SowetanLIVE
Sundowns dominate to win Premiership league title
Chiefs' youngsters must step up to secure top-eight finish - Dove
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Stakes high in clash between Sundowns and Pyramids
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos