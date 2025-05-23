AmaZulu's Richard Ofori has shot down the notion that the intensity of his former team, Orlando Pirates, has dropped a bit after the premature departure of coach Jose Riveiro as the two teams meet at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Today marks 10 days since Riveiro oversaw his last game as Pirates coach, beating Golden Arrows 3-0 at Orlando Stadium. The club allowed the Spaniard to leave a month before his contract expired, with assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi assuming the head-coaching role on a caretaker basis.
In his first game in charge, a 1-all draw at home to TS Galaxy last Saturday, Ncikazi made it clear he felt the team's intensity had dropped. However, they went on to beat SuperSport United 1-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium three days later.
“I don't think that Pirates' intensity is no longer the same [after Riveiro's exit]. That's not true. He [Riveiro] just left two weeks ago. I think they are still the same team, they won their last game against SuperSport away and that means the team is still in good shape,” Ofori said.
AmaZulu last played three weeks ago when they drew 1-all against Polokwane City at home. Ofori fears that their three-week hiatus may have blunted their momentum, albeit he trusts their mentality to help them sail through against the Sea Robbers.
Ofori banks on Usuthu's mental strength against Pirates
Keeper wary of 'on-form' Buccaneers
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
AmaZulu's Richard Ofori has shot down the notion that the intensity of his former team, Orlando Pirates, has dropped a bit after the premature departure of coach Jose Riveiro as the two teams meet at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Today marks 10 days since Riveiro oversaw his last game as Pirates coach, beating Golden Arrows 3-0 at Orlando Stadium. The club allowed the Spaniard to leave a month before his contract expired, with assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi assuming the head-coaching role on a caretaker basis.
In his first game in charge, a 1-all draw at home to TS Galaxy last Saturday, Ncikazi made it clear he felt the team's intensity had dropped. However, they went on to beat SuperSport United 1-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium three days later.
“I don't think that Pirates' intensity is no longer the same [after Riveiro's exit]. That's not true. He [Riveiro] just left two weeks ago. I think they are still the same team, they won their last game against SuperSport away and that means the team is still in good shape,” Ofori said.
AmaZulu last played three weeks ago when they drew 1-all against Polokwane City at home. Ofori fears that their three-week hiatus may have blunted their momentum, albeit he trusts their mentality to help them sail through against the Sea Robbers.
“We have had more days to rest but at the same time that may not be favourable for us because sometimes resting kills the momentum and your next game feels like you're starting afresh, so that's a tricky situation for us but we've been training well and the mindset has been good.”
The Ghanaian goalkeeper suggested he never gets emotional when he comes up against his former side, expecting a “beautiful game” against Pirates, who are now only playing for dignity after securing the second spot via beating Arrows in Riveiro's swansong, while Usuthu aim to cement their top-eight berth.
“Every game is important. I treat every game the same, whether it's against my former club or not. For me, every game is a big game. I expect a beautiful game against Pirates and it'll be nice to see my former teammates, but at the same time, it's just any other game for me and I'll not treat it differently ... the mindset and attitude will be the same,” Ofori stated.
SowetanLIVE
Adams v Zungu battle could sizzle as Downs face Usuthu
Zwane wary of wounded SuperSport
‘Nabi taking Amakhosi to promised land'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos