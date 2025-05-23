Chiefs' youngsters must step up to secure top-eight finish - Dove

Edmilson Dove, one of a few seasoned campaigners at Kaizer Chiefs, has challenged the club’s youngsters to step up to the plate.
Amakhosi are scrambling for a top-eight spot, needing a win against Polokwane City in the season finale at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
“The most important thing is for us to know that we are one ... there’s no older, there’s no younger. We need the younger players, we have a lot of young and talented players, and they need to understand that to help the team [it] doesn’t only come from older players,” Dove said.
“We see now worldwide, younger players showing up. They [the youngsters at Naturena] need to realise that as senior players we can only do so much, trying to make them understand that they’re important and that the team really needs them.”
The 30-year-old Mozambican international, who boasts over 150 top-flight appearances, doesn’t hide that Amakhosi have punched way below their expected level, even after winning the Nedbank Cup that ended their 10-year trophy drought a few weeks ago.
Chiefs have had only one win in their last 10 games, and suffered 12 league losses this term.
“I’ve said this before, this is one of the biggest clubs in Africa, and when you come here, you come to win titles ...there is no time to build or find yourself in the position that we find ourselves in,” Dove said.
“I think at some point we failed the club because we failed to deliver. But that’s why we’re given chances to fight every day.
“We can’t dwell on the past. We have to look forward and see what’s ahead of us. Yes, we could have had a better season, that is the sentiment among the group. Now we just want to focus on what we want to do at the moment, and that’s qualifying for the top eight.”
Fixtures (all at 3pm)
Saturday: AmaZulu v Pirates, Moses Mabhida; CPT City v Stellenbosch, Cape Town; Arrows v Sekhukhune, Mpumalanga; Chiefs v Polokwane, FNB; Magesi v Marumo, Seshego; SuperSport v Bay, Peter Mokaba.
