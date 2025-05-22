“I think it is beautiful, I think it symbolises how African football has evolved. It's big, it's beautiful and I'm sure it will stand out whenever it's on the pitch when players are walking in,” Modise said.
We can't wait to get our hands on new CAF Champs League trophy – Williams
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The new CAF Champions League trophy has impressed many after its introduction on Thursday ahead of the final first leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramids at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.
The trophy was revealed at TotalEnergies offices in Rosebank, Johannesburg, with football legends such as Teko Modise, Siphiwe Tshabalala and Lucas Radebe as well as Sundowns player Ronwen Williams together with Ibrahim Adel and Pyramids coach Krunoslav Jurcic in attendance.
The new trophy is the fifth different version for Africa's elite club competition with Sundowns and Pyramids having a chance to become the first team to lift it in the two-legged final.
Al Ahly, the defending champions, will keep the old trophy they won last year. Sundowns captain Williams described the trophy as amazing and said he can't wait to see Themba Zwane lifting it.
“It looks amazing and is much bigger than the previous one, but it looks good, the design is amazing,” Williams told the media after the trophy reveal.
“Now it feels real, it is setting in, it's here now and it is show time. But I'm happy they didn't allow me to touch it because I wouldn't want to touch it before my captain Mshishi [Zwane], he deserves that honour to lift it in the next ten days or so, but we can't wait to get our hands on it.”
Sundowns and Bafana legend Modise said the trophy shows how African football has evolved in the past few years and he believes it will inspire the players on the field.
“I think it is beautiful, I think it symbolises how African football has evolved. It's big, it's beautiful and I'm sure it will stand out whenever it's on the pitch when players are walking in,” Modise said.
“I've got good bumps just looking at it, just imagine the players when they are going to see it on Saturday.”
Kaizer Chiefs marketing director and CAF vice chairperson of the African clubs association, Jessica Motaung, was also pleased with the design and hopes it will inspire players.
“What a beautiful trophy, I love it. I think it is iconic. It speaks to history and also looks to the future,” Motaung said.
“I love that it also has gold and the silver, it is just a beautiful trophy. I'm sure the players are inspired.
“But certainly, I think it represents Africa, the African spirit, and endurance. The gold and the silver are just a beautiful game of football.”
Radebe also showed his excitement about the new design.
Meanwhile, fans about the continent also showed their love for the trophy on social media and were satisfied with the new design.
SowetanLIVE
