Tylon eyes European switch after U-20 Afcon heroics

22 May 2025 - 12:10
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Player of the Tournament Tylon Smith kisses the trophy after Amajita won the 2025 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Amajita's Tylon Smith, who won the Player of the Tournament gong at the recent Under-20 Afcon after inspiring SA to be the first-time champions in Egypt, trusts his heroics at this tournament open doors for him, hoping for a European switch.

Smith, a 20-year-old towering centre-back with a brilliant tactical awareness, is on the books of Stellenbosch, where he's yet to make his senior debut. Smith was just impressive throughout the tournament, also scoring the all-important goal that sent SA to the final when they stunned Nigeria 1-0 in the semifinals. SA beat Morocco in the decider.

“To be honest, I feel like there are many doors open for me, especially overseas, but I haven't received any tangible offer yet,” Smith said after Amajita landed to a hero's welcome at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.

Smith also thanked Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker for promoting him to the first team at the start of this season, suggesting training with the senior side helped him with experience ahead of going into the U-20 Afcon.

“I am thankful to my coach Steve Barker for giving me the first team contract, getting some experience there training [with the first team],” Smith noted.

The Stellenbosch teenager, who idolises Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana centre-half Grant Kekana, asserted that he won the Player of the Tournament award on merit.

“This is a big thing [winning the Player of the Tournament accolade]. I feel like I deserved it because, like the coach [Raymond Mdaka] said that in every game we defended with our lives. Discipline was also a huge part of my game at the tournament,” Smith said, before narrating why he likes Sundowns' Kekana.

“I would say I look up to Grant Kekana. He's clever and calm and knows how to defend.”

Amajita didn't only lift the Afcon trophy but they also booked their U-20 World Cup ticket. The global showpiece will be staged in Chile from September 27 to October 19.

Smith wants Amajita to adopt the same Afcon mindset even in Chile. “It's simple, we just have to go [to the World Cup] with the same fighting spirit and that winning mentality,'' Smith said.

