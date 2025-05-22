Sundowns midfielder Modiba says they must make use of home advantage against Pyramids

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Aubrey Modiba is expecting a tough test when they take on Egyptian side Pyramids FC Champions League final at Loftus on Saturday 93pm).

The Brazilians take on Pyramids in the first leg where they will be looking to get a favourable result to take to Cairo next weekend where a new champion must be produced.

“We are expecting a tough game against Pyramids FC because they are a good team and they have well home and away,” said Modiba.

“We just have to apply ourselves well on the day and try to win the match in front of our home supporters. They have signed a few good players from the last team that we played against them in 2023.

“I think now they have gained more experience in the competition and that is explained by the fact that they are in the final. They are a team that is doing well, even in their domestic league they are competing with Al Ahly for the league title.