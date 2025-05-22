Modiba yearns for Caf history

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba is counting on their experience in the CAF Champions League to see off Pyramids when they meet in the two-legged decider, with the first match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Modiba, who joined the club from SuperSport United four years ago, where he played in the Confederation Cup final with them, feels they know what they need to do to win the title after close calls in the past to reach this stage.
“Having played so many Champions League games at Sundowns, I think we understand what it takes to be able to reach the final and try to win it because it has been eluding us for many years,” Modiba explained at their base in Chloorkop yesterday.
“It will be great for us because we want to make history in this club, and as players, we always want to win big trophies. The last cup final (Confed)... I was playing for SuperSport, we didn't have much experience, and we saw how we fell short in that game. We are on the right track, we just need to make sure that we do well in both legs, especially the first leg at home.”
Sundowns have played against Pyramids before in the group stages of the Champions League, winning once and drawing the other two years ago. Modiba, 29, feels Pyramids have improved since.
“They've signed a few players from the last team that we played. I think now they have gained more experience in the Champions League, hence they are in the final,” he said.
“I think they are a team that is doing well, even in their league, they are competing with Al Ahly for the title. They are a team that has improved so much and they are a different club, different coach and different approach from the one we played.”
Modiba said they are motivated to emulate the 2016 team, who won the Champions League under then Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane. “We want the joy they had in 2016 and we saw the celebrations all over the country. The fans were happy and we want to bring back that happiness and positivity.”
SowetanLIVE
Modiba yearns for Caf history
Defender says Downs will use their experience to see off Pyramids in crunch final
Image: BackpagePix
SowetanLIVE
