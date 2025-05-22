Matlou feels he's done enough to get new Chiefs deal

With his current deal lapsing next month, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Matlou feels he deserves to get a new contract at Naturena, wanting to repay the club that "has done a lot" for him with more trophies.
"Yes, my contract is coming to an end at the end of June... I am going to leave that [contract situation] to God and the technical team and the board to give me another opportunity. It's football, so I am not going to plan for the future now. My focus is on winning Saturday's game [against Polokwane City, their last of the season, at FNB] to get into the top eight," Matlou said at Naturena yesterday.
"I'd say I qualify to get a new deal. I am from an injury yes, but I am not going to use that as an excuse that I didn't play regularly. [However] the minutes I played, I gave it my all. Personally, I am happy with how my season has gone. I have come back strongly and I have been fighting for my spot in the playing squad. I have really worked hard when given a chance.
"I still have to give my best for the club and I still have to win more trophies with the club because they have done a lot for me...I have to repay them, that's what I am looking forward to."
Even so, the 26-year-old attacking midfielder admitted that he hasn't really peaked since joining Chiefs from Moroka Swallows in July 2022. Matlou's spell at Naturena has also been blighted by a series of long-term injuries, with the last one sidelining him for almost nine months, missing almost the entire first half of this term.
"I haven't reached the heights I think I can reach. I wish I didn't pick up that injury but it's God's will. I don't plan for the future but God does, so I think I haven't given enough for the club,'' said Matlou, who's yet to score in a Chiefs shirt from 40 appearances, where he racked up just three assists.
Fixtures (all at 3pm)
Saturday: AmaZulu v Pirates, Moses Mabhida; CPT City v Stellenbosch, Cape Town; Arrows v Sekhukhune, Mpumalanga; Chiefs v Polokwane, FNB; Magesi v Marumo, Seshego; SuperSport v Bay, Peter Mokaba.
SowetanLIVE
Matlou feels he's done enough to get new Chiefs deal
Midfielder says he's given his all but wants more trophies
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
With his current deal lapsing next month, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Matlou feels he deserves to get a new contract at Naturena, wanting to repay the club that "has done a lot" for him with more trophies.
"Yes, my contract is coming to an end at the end of June... I am going to leave that [contract situation] to God and the technical team and the board to give me another opportunity. It's football, so I am not going to plan for the future now. My focus is on winning Saturday's game [against Polokwane City, their last of the season, at FNB] to get into the top eight," Matlou said at Naturena yesterday.
"I'd say I qualify to get a new deal. I am from an injury yes, but I am not going to use that as an excuse that I didn't play regularly. [However] the minutes I played, I gave it my all. Personally, I am happy with how my season has gone. I have come back strongly and I have been fighting for my spot in the playing squad. I have really worked hard when given a chance.
"I still have to give my best for the club and I still have to win more trophies with the club because they have done a lot for me...I have to repay them, that's what I am looking forward to."
Even so, the 26-year-old attacking midfielder admitted that he hasn't really peaked since joining Chiefs from Moroka Swallows in July 2022. Matlou's spell at Naturena has also been blighted by a series of long-term injuries, with the last one sidelining him for almost nine months, missing almost the entire first half of this term.
"I haven't reached the heights I think I can reach. I wish I didn't pick up that injury but it's God's will. I don't plan for the future but God does, so I think I haven't given enough for the club,'' said Matlou, who's yet to score in a Chiefs shirt from 40 appearances, where he racked up just three assists.
Fixtures (all at 3pm)
Saturday: AmaZulu v Pirates, Moses Mabhida; CPT City v Stellenbosch, Cape Town; Arrows v Sekhukhune, Mpumalanga; Chiefs v Polokwane, FNB; Magesi v Marumo, Seshego; SuperSport v Bay, Peter Mokaba.
SowetanLIVE
Chiefs focused on 'biggest game of the season' against Polokwane, not rumours of Nabi's exit – Solomons
Adams credits Downs seniors after securing first league medal
Amajita keeper not ruling out possibility of returning to SA, play for Chiefs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos