Wydad Athletic make announcement on Rulani Mokwena

Wydad Athletic have confirmed the departure of Rulani Mokwena as head coach, weeks after the South African was placed on “special leave” at the Moroccan giants.

Mokwena did not take charge of Wydad's last three games as they ended third in the top flight Botola, though an official announcement he was leaving was reportedly delayed over details to be ironed out or disagreements over how to terminate the remainder of his three-year contract.

Third place might not be considered such a poor a finish for a team that placed sixth in 2023-24 and has reportedly had financial troubles. However, results could not come consistently enough for Wydad's management as they seek a return to Champions League football for the 2017 and 2021-22 winners and 2018-19 and 2022-23 runners-up.

Wydad, which ended the Botola on 54 points from 30 games, won their last three games as Amine Benhachem took over as caretaker coach.