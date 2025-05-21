Safa’s financial woes are well-documented, having failed to pay its staff’s March salaries on time. Jordaan suggested that participating in almost all competitions in recent times had emptied their coffers. “In the past we didn’t play in CHAN,” he said.
“We play in every single competition under both CAF and Fifa, and that means travelling, accommodation, daily allowances and everything. And we fulfil our commitment.”
Broos made it clear that the senior national team’s technical panel will keep a close eye on the progress of a few players who impressed for Amajita at the U-20 Afcon, but cautioned that they won’t rush to give them Bafana opportunities.
“I think there are certainly players we have to watch and look after in the next months, but on the other hand, it wouldn’t be a good decision to take them too quickly,” Broos said.
“There’s another World Cup coming for them [Bafana] and after that we play Afcon in December, so let’s see what happens in the next months, but we will follow them very closely, even at club level.”
Broos also advised the Amajita players to stay focused and maintain a good lifestyle to make it to the top. Bafana technical sponsor, Honor, gifted every member of the team with an Honor 400 Lite smartphone.
“Everything starts now for you, so it’s up to you now,” Broos said. “You have the opportunity to have a nice life as a professional footballer for the next 10, 12 years ... believe me, it’s the nicest profession you can imagine, but you still have to work very hard. Live the right lifestyle, guys, that’s very important.”
SowetanLIVE
U20s wait for Afcon payout
Broos vows to keep a close eye on promising youngsters
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The president of the cash-strapped Safa, Danny Jordaan, says the association will only decide on how they’ll incentivise Amajita for winning Afcon once they receive the R3,6m prize money from CAF.
Meanwhile Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has vowed to monitor the progress of some of the young players with the aim of possibly integrating them into Bafana in the future.
Jordaan and Broos were speaking at a press conference to welcome Amajita on their arrival at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday, 48 hours after the national Under-20 side beat Morocco 1-0 in the final in Cairo to win their first ever U-20 Afcon title.
“We haven’t received any money from CAF yet, and when we have the money, we will decide [how it’s divided]," Jordaan said. “One thing that we know and that you [the media] know, [is that] SA football has not missed a single international match. We comply with our commitments; we even play in CHAN [the African Nations Championship.”
Safa’s financial woes are well-documented, having failed to pay its staff’s March salaries on time. Jordaan suggested that participating in almost all competitions in recent times had emptied their coffers. “In the past we didn’t play in CHAN,” he said.
“We play in every single competition under both CAF and Fifa, and that means travelling, accommodation, daily allowances and everything. And we fulfil our commitment.”
Broos made it clear that the senior national team’s technical panel will keep a close eye on the progress of a few players who impressed for Amajita at the U-20 Afcon, but cautioned that they won’t rush to give them Bafana opportunities.
“I think there are certainly players we have to watch and look after in the next months, but on the other hand, it wouldn’t be a good decision to take them too quickly,” Broos said.
“There’s another World Cup coming for them [Bafana] and after that we play Afcon in December, so let’s see what happens in the next months, but we will follow them very closely, even at club level.”
Broos also advised the Amajita players to stay focused and maintain a good lifestyle to make it to the top. Bafana technical sponsor, Honor, gifted every member of the team with an Honor 400 Lite smartphone.
“Everything starts now for you, so it’s up to you now,” Broos said. “You have the opportunity to have a nice life as a professional footballer for the next 10, 12 years ... believe me, it’s the nicest profession you can imagine, but you still have to work very hard. Live the right lifestyle, guys, that’s very important.”
SowetanLIVE
Amajita keeper not ruling out possibility of returning to SA, play for Chiefs
Amajita heroes: the five who shone brightest in historic triumph in Egypt
Mdaka credits SA reserve league for Amajita's Afcon success
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos