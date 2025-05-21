Soccer

Stellies vow to go all out against City to secure third place

Berth a guarantee for return to CAF Confed Cup

21 May 2025 - 13:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Kazie Eniynnaya of Stellenbosch FC and Aphiwe Bauti of Supersport United during the Betway Premiership match between Stellenbosch FC and SuperSport United at Danie Craven Stadium on May 17, 2025 in Stellenbosch, South Africa.
Kazie Eniynnaya of Stellenbosch FC and Aphiwe Bauti of Supersport United during the Betway Premiership match between Stellenbosch FC and SuperSport United at Danie Craven Stadium on May 17, 2025 in Stellenbosch, South Africa.
Image: Ashley Vlotman

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker says he desires another third-place finish in the Betway Premiership and a return to the CAF Confederation Cup better prepared next season.

The Cape winelands side enjoyed a good run in their debut season in the continental competition, reaching the semifinal, but were eliminated by Tanzania’s Simba SC.

They have another chance of making a return to the Confed Cup as they sit third on the log table, and a win in their final match of the campaign against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday at 3pm will see them qualify.

“We, as coaches and players, want to play against different opposition, the best on the continent. The experience of playing against Zamalek and Simba was special, and the players enjoyed it,” Barker said.

We, as coaches and players, want to play against different opposition, the best on the continent. The experience of playing against Zamalek and Simba was special, and the players enjoyed it
Steve Barker

“Yes, it makes it tougher [but] at the end of the day we are professionals, and we want to play football and as many games as we can because if we do that, we are being successful.

“We feel maybe that in our first (CAF) season we learnt a lot of lessons and going into another Confederation Cup, we will be better prepared, and we also have the desire to win any competition that we play.”

Barker highlighted the lessons they took from that competition. “[It] made the team a little bit smarter and wiser, and as management, we learnt from some of those teams the way they do it,” he said.

“I always say that [Mamelodi] Sundowns have an advantage in our league because of the experience they have gained over many years.  We gained that bit of experience but not like [as much as] them. Hopefully, we can learn quickly.”

With the Citizens also desperate for points to try to avoid finishing in the playoff spot in the league, Barker, 57, said they will treat the Cape derby as a cup final.

“No rest for any of us. One more big game on Saturday against Cape Town City, a derby that normally has a bit of spice in it. It is a big game for both clubs, so it’s important for us to have one big final effort left for us this season.”

Fixtures (all at 3pm)

Saturday: AmaZulu v Pirates, Moses Mabhida; CPT City v Stellenbosch, Cape Town; Arrows v Sekhukhune, Mpumalanga; Chiefs v Polokwane, FNB; Magesi v Marumo, Seshego; SuperSport v Bay, Peter Mokaba.

JDR yet to decide whether to appeal or not after PSL dismissed their protest over ineligibility of Durban City player

After their protest over the ineligibility of a Durban City player, Saziso Magawana, was dismissed by the Premier Soccer League's disciplinary ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Chiefs focused on 'biggest game of the season' against Polokwane, not rumours of Nabi's exit – Solomons

Kaizer Chiefs full-back Dillan Solomons has weighed in on the rife speculation that coach Nasreddine Nabi will be sacked ahead of the new season, ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Adams credits Downs seniors after securing first league medal

Having won his first league title with Mamelodi Sundowns five months after joining them from Stellenbosch, midfielder Jayden Adams has acknowledged ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Ncikazi lauds Dladla on his impressive debut match

Orlando Pirates interim coach Mandla Ncikazi praised goalkeeper Siyabonga Dladla, who kept a clean sheet in his debut during their 1-0 victory over ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

The tragic end of missing Free State constables
R300 to enter SA illegally