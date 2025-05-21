“I always say that [Mamelodi] Sundowns have an advantage in our league because of the experience they have gained over many years. We gained that bit of experience but not like [as much as] them. Hopefully, we can learn quickly.”
Stellies vow to go all out against City to secure third place
Berth a guarantee for return to CAF Confed Cup
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker says he desires another third-place finish in the Betway Premiership and a return to the CAF Confederation Cup better prepared next season.
The Cape winelands side enjoyed a good run in their debut season in the continental competition, reaching the semifinal, but were eliminated by Tanzania’s Simba SC.
They have another chance of making a return to the Confed Cup as they sit third on the log table, and a win in their final match of the campaign against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday at 3pm will see them qualify.
“We, as coaches and players, want to play against different opposition, the best on the continent. The experience of playing against Zamalek and Simba was special, and the players enjoyed it,” Barker said.
“Yes, it makes it tougher [but] at the end of the day we are professionals, and we want to play football and as many games as we can because if we do that, we are being successful.
“We feel maybe that in our first (CAF) season we learnt a lot of lessons and going into another Confederation Cup, we will be better prepared, and we also have the desire to win any competition that we play.”
Barker highlighted the lessons they took from that competition. “[It] made the team a little bit smarter and wiser, and as management, we learnt from some of those teams the way they do it,” he said.
“I always say that [Mamelodi] Sundowns have an advantage in our league because of the experience they have gained over many years. We gained that bit of experience but not like [as much as] them. Hopefully, we can learn quickly.”
With the Citizens also desperate for points to try to avoid finishing in the playoff spot in the league, Barker, 57, said they will treat the Cape derby as a cup final.
“No rest for any of us. One more big game on Saturday against Cape Town City, a derby that normally has a bit of spice in it. It is a big game for both clubs, so it’s important for us to have one big final effort left for us this season.”
Fixtures (all at 3pm)
Saturday: AmaZulu v Pirates, Moses Mabhida; CPT City v Stellenbosch, Cape Town; Arrows v Sekhukhune, Mpumalanga; Chiefs v Polokwane, FNB; Magesi v Marumo, Seshego; SuperSport v Bay, Peter Mokaba.
