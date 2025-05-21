Ncikazi lauds Dladla on his impressive debut match

Dladla came in for Sipho Chaine to mark his first appearance for the Buccaneers senior team and Ncikazi was impressed with his performance and other youngsters who came in.
“I'm happy for the young players that we've given an opportunity to. Another one that we gave today was Siya, the goalkeeper. He had a good performance,” Ncikazi told the media during the post-match press conference.
“We are playing game No 50 and we know that physically it was going to tell towards the end and we had that in mind, but I'm just proud that the players pulled through.”
Mohau Nkota scored the only goal in the second half to give the Buccaneers their 19th win of the season and set a new record for most wins in the PSL era.
With CAF Champions League football secured for next season as they are guaranteed to finish second, many have been saying the Buccaneers are playing for nothing, but Ncikazi disagreed and said they are still chasing records and individual awards.
“Contrary to what people are saying that we have nothing to play for, I think there is so much to play for, one, like you said, records are important in the club. These players must be part of the history of having done what has happened in game number 19.
“There are still individual awards, the Goalkeeper of the Season might come out from our club, a Defender of the Season [Nkosinathi] Sibisi has a big opportunity and [Deon] Hotto as well.
“Tshego [Tshegofatso Masaba] is chasing the top goalscorer, there is still a possibility. Nothing is confirmed until the end. I think for me, there is still a lot to play for. No game has no impact, especially if you play for a team like Pirates.”
Meanwhile, SuperSport United caretaker coach Andre Arendse remains optimistic that they will survive finishing in the playoff spot in their remaining matches.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori will face Richards Bay on Saturday at Peter Mokaba, desperate for a win before they resume their postponed match against Golden Arrows with a date yet to be revealed.
SowetanLIVE
Ncikazi lauds Dladla on his impressive debut match
Image: Philip Maeta
Orlando Pirates interim coach Mandla Ncikazi praised goalkeeper Siyabonga Dladla, who kept a clean sheet in his debut during their 1-0 victory over SuperSport United in the Betway Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.
Dladla came in for Sipho Chaine to mark his first appearance for the Buccaneers senior team and Ncikazi was impressed with his performance and other youngsters who came in.
“I'm happy for the young players that we've given an opportunity to. Another one that we gave today was Siya, the goalkeeper. He had a good performance,” Ncikazi told the media during the post-match press conference.
“We are playing game No 50 and we know that physically it was going to tell towards the end and we had that in mind, but I'm just proud that the players pulled through.”
Mohau Nkota scored the only goal in the second half to give the Buccaneers their 19th win of the season and set a new record for most wins in the PSL era.
With CAF Champions League football secured for next season as they are guaranteed to finish second, many have been saying the Buccaneers are playing for nothing, but Ncikazi disagreed and said they are still chasing records and individual awards.
“Contrary to what people are saying that we have nothing to play for, I think there is so much to play for, one, like you said, records are important in the club. These players must be part of the history of having done what has happened in game number 19.
“There are still individual awards, the Goalkeeper of the Season might come out from our club, a Defender of the Season [Nkosinathi] Sibisi has a big opportunity and [Deon] Hotto as well.
“Tshego [Tshegofatso Masaba] is chasing the top goalscorer, there is still a possibility. Nothing is confirmed until the end. I think for me, there is still a lot to play for. No game has no impact, especially if you play for a team like Pirates.”
Meanwhile, SuperSport United caretaker coach Andre Arendse remains optimistic that they will survive finishing in the playoff spot in their remaining matches.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori will face Richards Bay on Saturday at Peter Mokaba, desperate for a win before they resume their postponed match against Golden Arrows with a date yet to be revealed.
SowetanLIVE
Wydad Athletic make announcement on Rulani Mokwena
U20s wait for Afcon payout
Amajita keeper not ruling out possibility of returning to SA, play for Chiefs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos