JDR yet to decide whether to appeal or not after PSL dismissed their protest over ineligibility of Durban City player
Image: Lefty Shivambu
After their protest over the ineligibility of a Durban City player, Saziso Magawana, was dismissed by the Premier Soccer League's disciplinary committee on Tuesday, JDR chairman Nditsheni Nemasisi revealed that they will wait for the outcome of today's hearing to make a decision whether to appeal or not.
This comes after Cape Town Spurs, who have been relegated from the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC), also brought a further protest over the same player on Monday, with the matter postponed to today at 4.30pm.
Durban won the MFC title on Sunday, but were not handed the trophy, with their promotion put on hold. Speaking to Sowetan on Wednesday morning, Nemasisi said they are also waiting for an explanation from the PSL why their appeal was dismissed.
“It is also vital we see what is happening with the matter today, because Spurs have requested a different panel to the one that handled our matter,” Nemasisi stated.
“It is pretty much the same facts, but you cannot give it to someone who dismissed the matter already. We do have a lot of question marks, but we haven't decided what we are going to do.
“And we are still awaiting the reasons anyway. We were told the matter is dismissed without explanation. We are waiting for them at the moment.
“If we get the reasons, then we will check our possibilities because it is not just about litigating, I don't think that is the intention of our team. I think throughout the season, we've never mitigated. We also need to look at not disrupting the planned activities of the PSL.”
With Spurs relegated from the MFC, Nemasisi expects them to take the fight forward as they also believe Magawana was not properly registered by Durban.
“I can tell you, Spurs won't leave it because they are relegated and the facts are strong, even our case is strong,” he said.
“The decision that has been taken by the PSL is that it will go to the Safa arbitration board. It must go to appeal, then arbitration, that's what they recommended.”
