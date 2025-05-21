Soccer

Chiefs focused on 'biggest game of the season' against Polokwane, not rumours of Nabi's exit – Solomons

21 May 2025 - 12:12
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Dillan Solomons of Kaizer Chiefs talks to the media during the Kaizer Chiefs and Polokwane City FC media open day at Kaizer Chiefs Village on May 21, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Kaizer Chiefs full-back Dillan Solomons has weighed in on the rife speculation that coach Nasreddine Nabi will be sacked ahead of the new season, implying the strong rumour hasn't affected them as players.

On May 11, the Sunday Times reported that Chiefs were going to fire Nabi even with the Nedbank Cup triumph that ended the club's 10-year trophy drought. Amakhosi have had a poor run in the league with 12 losses already, needing to beat Polokwane City in their last game of the season at FNB Stadium on Saturday to sneak into the top eight. Chiefs will have Inacio Miguel and Bradley Cross back on Saturday after serving suspensions.

“People have been talking, but there's nothing we can do about the people who're talking. We just have to do what we can do and that's coming to training every day and putting in the work, showing the coach that we are here to work and that's all we can do,” Solomons said at Naturena on Wednesday morning.

“We can only control what we can control and if people are going to talk outside, that's their opinion. We will see, we don't know what's going on.”

The Amakhosi wingback also admitted that their ninth log position was dire, understanding that they have to beat Rise and Shine at all costs in what he describes as “one of the biggest games of the season” for Amakhosi.

“It doesn't look too good, but we know what we need to do ... We have to win that game on the weekend and that's our only focus,” Solomons said.

“You can categorise it [the game against Polokwane] as one of the biggest games of the season. It's like a cup final for us. We know how important this game is.

