Having won his first league title with Mamelodi Sundowns five months after joining them from Stellenbosch, midfielder Jayden Adams has acknowledged how his teammates enabled him to thrive at the club.
Adams made an immediate impact in the Betway Premiership championship, featuring in 17 matches, contributing three goals and two assists.
The 24-year-old said the experience he gained at Bafana Bafana, where they clinched bronze in the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast last year, and Stellies’ run in the CAF Confederation Cup, also made it easy to adjust at the star-studded Sundowns team.
“There are a lot of players that helped me on and off the field like Ronwen [Williams], Iqraam [Rayners], Mshishi [Themba Zwane], Grant [Kekana] and [Teboho] Mokoena,” Adams said. “I played with some of them at Bafana, and they helped me a lot. At Stellenbosch, I think the Confederation Cup also helped me to show my talent in Africa.”
Adams credits Downs seniors after securing first league medal
'They helped me a lot on and off the field'
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
Adams also shared his excitement at winning his first league trophy and added he’s hungry for more.
“It’s a nice feeling for me to have achieved this only five months after coming here. It’s a nice achievement and there are many more to come,” he said.
“This one goes to my family, friends and everyone back in Cape Town. To come here [Sundowns] is not easy because there are a lot of good players, and I just gave my best.”
The Bafana midfielder will have a chance to add another title with Sundowns when they face Pyramids in a two-legged Champions League final, with the first leg set for Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.
Adams said the team will do their best to make sure they lift the title, which has eluded the club since 2016. “It’s a tough one for us playing every week like three games in a row, but preparation and recovery are important for us. We’ve won the league and now we can focus on the CAF Champions League final.”
SowetanLIVE
