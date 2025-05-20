Soccer

SuperSport United can't afford to lose against Bucs – Arendse

Coach feels positive after team's second-half display against Stellies

20 May 2025 - 07:35
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Andre Arendse prior the Betway Premiership match between Stellenbosch FC and SuperSport United at Danie Craven Stadium on May 17, 2025 in Stellenbosch, South Africa.
Image: Ashley Vlotman

SuperSport United interim coach Andre Arendse has emphasised that they must win tonight’s game against Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium at all costs, drawing confidence from their dominant second half display in their 2-1 defeat away to Stellenbosch at the weekend.

SuperSport are staring relegation in the face as they’re 14th on the log, level on points with 15th-placed Cape Town City. To avoid going to the playoffs, Matsatsantsa eye a win against Pirates, who are now only playing for pride as they're guaranteed to finish as runners-up to champions Mamelodi Sundowns, even if they lose all three of their remaining games.

“I am going into this game [against Pirates] a lot more positive, just only based on that second half against Stellenbosch ... that second half alone could easily have been 3-2 or 4-2 in our favour if it wasn’t for their goalkeeper, Oscarine [Masuluke], who had a good game ... he saved them,” Arendse said.

Pirates drew 1-all against TS Galaxy at home over the weekend in what was caretaker coach Mandla Ncikazi’s first game after Jose Riveiro left a month before his contract expired.

“It’s a positive for us that Pirates look a bit unstable [after Riveiro’s exit], but you’re still coming up against a really quality side,” Arendse said. “We are going to have to work for what we want to get out of that particular game. We can’t afford to lose [it], that’s the bottom line ... and a win would be huge for us.”

Pirates will be without Relebohile Mofokeng, their suspended talismanic wide attacker, while goalkeeper Sipho Chaine is also in doubt after he suffered an Achilles tendon strain and was substituted by Melusi Buthelezi at halftime against Galaxy.

Fixtures (all at 3pm, except tonight’s game)

Tonight: SuperSport v Pirates, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)

Saturday: AmaZulu v Pirates, Moses Mabhida; CPT City v Stellenbosch, Cape Town; Arrows v Sekhukhune, Mpumalanga; Chiefs v Polokwane, FNB; Magesi v Marumo, Seshego; SuperSport v Bay, Peter Mokaba.

