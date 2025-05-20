The league said due to Mamelodi Sundowns participation in the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup and the CAF Champions League final where they will face Pyramids at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday at 3pm, they were forced to defer the ceremony to another date.
"In recent seasons, the PSL awards ceremony has traditionally been held during the month of June," a statement read on Tuesday.
"However, due to Sundowns participation in both the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup and the 2024/25 CAF Champions League final, the league has taken the decision to postpone this season's PSL awards ceremony.
"The PSL, its member clubs and all stakeholders in professional football across the country are united in their support for Sundowns as they fly the flag for SA football at these prestigious events. The league will communicate the new date and further details of the awards ceremony in due course."
SowetanLIVE
PSL postpones awards ceremony due to Downs commitments
Image: Supplied.
